PUBG Mobile: What is OP, AFK, GG and more

Some of the common abbreviations in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has an enormous player base across the world and has developed a new format of in-game abbreviations and callouts that are quite indispensable for communication. While these abbreviations are popular in PUBG Mobile, some of them are used across the esports landscape regularly

Also Read: Best sensitivity settings without gyroscope.

What is OP and other abbreviations in PUBG Mobile?

Abbreviations are shortened form of a word or phrase. Here are a few of the vital abbreviations which every player must know:-

#1 OP - OP means overpowered. This phrase is commonly used when a player overpowers the enemy with relative ease .

#2 GG - GG stands for Good Game and is usually said after completing a match, showing gratitude towards the teammates and thanking them.

#3 AFK – AFK means Away From Keyboard. This is used when the player is away from the device in which the game is going on. In terms of PUBG, this could stand as AFM, i.e. Away From Mobile.

#4 FPP – FPP stands for First Person Perspective.

#5 TPP – TPP stands for Third Person Perspective.

Both TPP and FPP are commonly used when discussing the settings.

Advertisement

#6 HP – Hitpoints or Health Points is the amount of health one has and denotes the amount of damage that can be max taken by the player.

#7 DC – DC means Disconnected it usually means that one has lost connection with the game due to several reasons like the internet or the device.

#8 BRB – BRB stands for be right back, indicating that the player will come back in some amount of time and will be inactive for a specific duration.

#9 GLHF – GLHF simply means Good Luck Have Fun. This is said before the start of the match, wishing everyone good luck, it is said for having healthy competition.

#10 TY – TY denotes Thank You. It is used to express gratitude to a player.

Also Read: How to get a free AKM skin in PUBG Mobile.