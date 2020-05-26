(picture credits: VG247.com)

Emoting in Online matches has always been a staple of multiplayer games, and GTA 5, for not wanting to be left behind, on that trend has incorporated a bunch of cool, funny emotes that you can do while playing online.

Emotes are basically character animations that you can trigger that are usually funny and just for cosmetic purposes. They do not serve any gameplay benefits.

Emotes became a cool way to double your enjoyment of a victory over your opponent, its origins can be traced back to the days of "tea-bagging" in Halo. Emotes became the universal way of asserting dominance over the competition in Online games.

GTA went the funny route instead of the "tea bagging" galore which was the rest of the online multiplayer scene.

How to Emote in GTA 5

There are tonnes of things GTA does not outright explain to you when beginning your online experience. It leaves it up to you to discover and experiment with the gameplay mechanics available to you from the start.

(picture credits: Test Fire Gaming)

One such mechanic is the "Quick Menu" that players often only use for the "Quick GPS" to navigate to their destination instead of pausing and selecting a Waypoint from the Map, which can be tedious.

Here's how to emote in GTA 5:

Navigate to the Quick Menu (Default control for Quick Menu is M, but check controls if any changes have been made.) Select "Style" From here, you can select "Action". This will be your default Emote, and every time you press the Caps Lock key (Default for Special Use on PC). You can use this for assigning an emote to your character.

(picture credits: fudge027)

The Quick Menu also has an "Inventory" option that players can use to customise their character, assign emotes to hotkeys and several other cool customisation features.

There are several character customization options in the Style menu, be sure to explore more and give your character a more personal touch in GTA.

