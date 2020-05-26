5 Best PC Games in India That Can Be Played on 512 MB RAM

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Robust gaming setups these days capable of running newer generation releases can set you back by quite a large sum. GPU, RAM, and a great processor are sure to burn a hole in your pocket.

However, one of the more rewarding aspects of gaming is the extensive library of games that exist from the past that hold up well, several years later. With several games that players might have missed from the past, and can enjoy on their modest PC setup.

RAM is one of the key components of a gaming setup and older hardware did not come equipped with the mammoth 8 to 12 GB of RAM outfitted in modern hardware. Here's why we look at some of the best games from the past that can run on old but still decent hardware.

5 of the Best PC Games That Require Only 512 MB RAM

All these are games are endlessly fun and older hardware with 512 MB RAM and can handle these games without issue. However, you can't expect to run these on a High Texture Levels and full resolution, optimizing games to suit your hardware is key to running these games.

5) Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls franchise have cemented their place in the gaming industry as some of the most vast, detailed and intricate role-playing games of all time.

The 4th installment in the series, preceding the critically acclaimed Skyrim; Oblivion was in a class of its own upon its release. There was no other game that could match Oblivion for its sheer scale and number of activities available to the player.

Nearly 14 years on, people are still playing Oblivion for its great and highly polished gameplay, lore and story. Pick up Oblivion for your 512 MB RAM setup and you just might get to enjoy one of the greatest RPGs of all time.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP or better

CPU SPEED: 2 GHz

RAM: 512 MB

OS: Windows 2000/XP/XP 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: 128MB Direct3D compatible video card (NVIDIA GeForce FX 5700+ / ATI Radeon 9500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

4) Need for Speed: Most Wanted

Perhaps unarguably the most beloved entry in the Need for Speed franchise, Most Wanted to this day, manages to be one of the best arcade racing games of all time.

What sets Most Wanted apart from other contemporaries of the time was its focus on Police chases and action-movie set pieces rather than just focusing on the street racing.

While the street racing was good, the cop chases were phenomenal. They were the reason why people kept buying more copies of Most Wanted, making it the most successful entry in the franchise.

512 MB of RAM is quite good enough to handle Most Wanted in all its cop chasing and drifting glory.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

CPU SPEED: 1.4 GHz

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB DirectX 9.0c compatible 3D video card (NVIDIA GeForce2 MX+ / ATI Radeon 7500+ / Intel 915+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 32 MB

3) Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time is a classic of the genre and is widely considered one of the best of its genre upon its release and was quickly built up to be an instant classic.

With the sequel, Ubisoft chose to go a darker route with the Prince's Arbian Nights style tale; the Prince in Prince of Persia: Warrior Within was a much darker character, on the run from a terrifying beast of death and on a quest to change his fate.

Warrior Within came out to backlash by the fans due to its brooding, more mature take on the story. Now, it is a cult classic that has developed a fan base of its own. The middle eastern influenced music is replaced by Godsmack's raging down-pitched guitars and blood and gore is on full display in Warrior Within.

Pick up Warrior Within if you wanted to continue the Prince's tale in a much darker tone, the game can run easily with 512 MB of RAM.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Pentium III or Athlon equivalent

CPU SPEED: 1 GHz

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 98SE/2000/XP only

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB 3D video card (NVIDIA GeForce 3+ /ATI Radeon 7500+ /Intel 915G+ )

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

2) Hitman: Blood Money

Still considered to be a favorite of the dedicated Hitman fanbase, Blood Money is a great game in every sense of the word.

Providing great sandbox-stlye levels where players can dictate how they want to carry out their mission, the level of freedom afforded to the players by the game was never seen before and made Blood Money an instant classic.

The game can run on 512 MB of RAM without issues given that the setup has enough video memory.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Pentium 4/Athlon XP or better

CPU SPEED: 1.5 GHz

RAM: 512 MB

OS: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 64 MB Direct3D DirectX 9.0 compliant video card supporting pixel shader 2.0 (NVIDIA GeForce FX+ / ATI Radeon 9500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

1) Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

The Splinter Cell series is right up the there with Metal Gear Solid as royalty of the stealth-action genre. Chaos Theory is the third installment in the franchise and widely considered the best one in the series.

The first Splinter Cell was too dark for the player-base and Pandora Tomorrow was a lighter, sarcastic take on espionage and Chaos Theory perfected the tone along with its core gameplay which was tuned up to eleven and perfected to the highest order.

By introducing new mechanics and a story that was both intriguiging and had a sense of levity, Ubisoft solidified Splinter Cell's position right on top of the stealth action genre.

If you didn't get a chance to play this instant classic back in the day, this might be the best time to pick up this great game.

Minimum Requirements: