5 of the most hilarious and weirdest missions in the GTA franchise

Some missions in the GTA franchise are hilarious and outrightly weird.

"Hilarious" and "weird" are obviously subjective terms. What may be weird to one person may be completely normal for another. With that in mind, the missions listed in this article focus more on irregular missions that don't follow standard GTA protocol. GTA normally has missions that are tied to the game's plot, often involving a criminal act of some kind. If it doesn't, it's often just a cut-scene.

It's important to note that hilarious GTA cutscenes won't be included on this list, as those missions don't involve much input from the player. Instead, these hilarious and weird missions are the more memorable ones that players can play through.

Hilarious and weird missions in the GTA series

#5 - New Model Army (GTA San Andreas)

New Model Army is a weird GTA San Andreas mission involving CJ (Image via GTATipsAndGuides, YouTube)

Most of Zero's missions in GTA San Andreas are on the weirder side of the spectrum, but New Model Army takes it up a notch.

Imagine CJ, a highly successful criminal, spending time with a nerd who plays with model tanks. New Model Army is Zero's final mission, but it's easily the most hilarious in terms of concepts.

CJ has to help Zero defeat his rival, Berkley, in an RC showdown. It's as weird as it sounds, as CJ flies a little RC helicopter to move tiny obstacles out of the way so Zero's RC vehicles can progress throughout the map. Compared to Zero's prior frustrating mission, New Model Army is a breath of fresh air.

#4 - Brawn of the Dead (GTA: Vice City Stories)

Brawn of the Dead is a mission where Victor Vance has to kill zombies (Image via mc hovak, YouTube)

Brawn of the Dead is easily one of the weirdest and most hilarious missions in the GTA series. It's not even that relevant to the game's plot, but it does provide a hilarious moment.

Brawn of the Dead is a mission where Victor Vance has to fill up a gore meter. To fill it up, Victor Vance has to kill zombies and prevent them from invading the record store in the mall. He is given a shotgun, so the mission is quite easy to complete.

Having a serious character like Victor Vance doing something silly, like acting as a stuntman shooting zombies, is certainly a funny sight.

#3 - Black Project (GTA San Andreas)

Black Project is one of the most memorable missions in GTA San Andreas (Image via Stilefty, YouTube)

Black Project is one of the most awesome missions in the series, yet it's also unquestionably one of the weirdest ones.

The Truth is a hilarious character, so one can only expect a wacky mission like Black Project to come from him. In essence, it's a mission where CJ steals a jetpack from the military base, Area 69. There's no gimmick either; it's a literal jetpack that CJ can fly around within San Andreas.

Just the idea of CJ invading a heavily-fortified military base is weird. The fact that he can successfully steal a jetpack is even weirder. However, as far as hilarious and weird missions go, Black Project is too cool to diss.

Its sci-fi style, combined with the usual GTA antics, makes it one of the most memorable missions in GTA San Andreas. This mission doesn't unlock the Jetpack for CJ to use whenever he wants, but it does unlock the mission Green Goo.

#2 - Golden Peyote Plants (GTA V)

Players will be treated to an epic showdown between Bigfoot and the Beast in this mission (Image via MrBossFTW, YouTube)

Any mission involving Bigfoot is weird, but one where the player inhabits the mythical creature and fights another bizarre monster is undeniably weirder.

Unfortunately, this mission requires a 100% complete game save. Players also have to complete The Last One mission. That's not the most challenging part, as the player is required to collect all 27 Golden Peyote Plants, which don't always spawn.

For some players, this mission is more frustrating than hilarious. Still, once the player completes all of the prerequisites, they are treated to an epic showdown between Bigfoot and the Beast.

Defeating the Beast as Bigfoot unlocks both of the characters for Director Mode, which is great for players seeking to create their own weird and hilarious scenes.

#1 - Did Somebody Say Yoga? (GTA V)

Did Somebody Say Yoga? is a mission where Michael does yoga with his wife and her yoga instructor (Image via IGN)

Did Somebody Say Yoga? is a mission unlike any other in the GTA series. It's neither a cut-scene mission nor one of the usual mission archetypes.

Instead, it's a weird mission where Michael does yoga with his wife and her yoga instructor. Some people don't find this mission hilarious as, for some reason, they find it difficult to do. It's honestly an easy mission, but its wildly different style might throw some people off.

What is hilarious is that if the mission fails, the debriefing says:

"Michael did not reach enlightenment."

Michael does unlock yoga as a side activity after completing it, but the mission's contents are also noteworthy. Michael falling into a pool after seeing Fabian doing a sexually suggestive yoga pose is quite amusing, given the mission's contents.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.