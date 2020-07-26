GTA 5 is known for having a bunch of really great missions, especially since it incorporated heists as a regular part of the gameplay. However, GTA 5 has its fair share of bad missions as well.

While some lack story, some have too much of it through endless cut scenes. Some missions are too difficult to finish and some are too pointless. So because we obviously cannot count all the missions that have disappointed us or wasted our time, we can just list the 5 worst missions in GTA.

Worst Missions in GTA 5

Did somebody say yoga?

Image credits: NewbyZTV, Youtube

Why, Rockstar Games? In a game that we pick up because we want to drive around, beat people up, or have massive shootouts, you gave us a mission full of yoga poses? We bet if you try to find, you still won’t find a more pointless mission in GTA 5, because Michael’s family leave him anyway. So what was the point of us using the infuriating controls to bend him into weird poses?

Triathlons

Image credits: Streamer House, Youtube

Speaking of unnecessary exercise, the Triathlons series of missions in GTA 5 was no less frustrating. One after another, each triathlon is just a mix of running, cycling, and swimming.

And the only real exercise you will get is for your fingers as you furiously tap buttons to make sure you win so that you don’t have to waste 30 minutes of your life ever again. Good luck!

Boiler Suits

Image credits: SuperRickey2013, Youtube

This GTA 5 mission is a prep mission for a heist. And while heists are obviously really fun, they are preceded by a bunch of pointless missions, that are just filler to make the game last longer. Boiler Suits is one such mission where you have to buy boiler suits. No really, that’s it.

And it’s not the only such mission in GTA 5. Might as well add grocery shopping or taking a shower as a mission next.

The Merryweather Heist

Image Credits: IG Company, Youtube

The Merryweather Heist can be really exciting for players because it is the first time that all three protagonists come together to fulfill the mission. But it will disappoint you just as quickly when you have to ride in the slowest submarine every created by man.

If that wasn’t infuriating enough, you’ll eventually realize that the mission was pointless because the device you stole has to be returned.

By the Book

Image credits: Sgibs, Youtube

Everyone is already aware of why this mission was problematic. The story forces you to brutally torture an innocent man, which is completely and utterly uncalled for. You, as Trevor of course, then try to justify why you had to torture and brutalize the man. This mission is unnecessary and caused huge controversy amongst the GTA community. And honestly, we expected better from you, GTA.