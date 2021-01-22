Top 5 most entertaining characters from GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is a game that's endeared itself to millions of players, in large part due to its many entertaining characters.

Players love many aspects of GTA San Andreas. It has an excellent soundtrack, a memorable plotline, and, of course, entertaining characters. Very few games have the same legacy, and even fewer have characters that hold up well today.

Who qualifies as entertaining is purely subjective. Of course, plenty of great characters won't end up on this list, but that doesn't mean they're not entertaining. Five is a small number, so there's a lot of competition as it is.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.

Top five most enjoyable GTA San Andreas characters

#5 - Wu Zi Mu

Image via GTA Wiki

"I'm blind, Carl, not stupid."

Wu Zi Mu is a blind man who can surprisingly shoot and drive quite well. The game attributes it to his extraordinary luck, but it's his characterization outside of it that makes him entertaining to plenty of GTA San Andreas players. Of course, sometimes it isn't just luck.

His underlings manipulating games so Wu Zi Mu can always beat CJ isn't surprising, but it is still entertaining to see. That doesn't include video games, where he still somehow beats CJ. Besides that, he is a loyal friend, and his honor is something to respect.

#4 - Ryder

Image via Ezekiel (Pinterest)

"You know something? I take it back. Old Reece still got it cracking."

Between quipping the term "busta" at CJ and displaying questionable loyalty towards Grove Street, Ryder is an entertaining character who plenty of players fondly remember in GTA San Andreas.

While he has tough competition on a list full of the most entertaining characters (such as his homie Big Smoke), he can still stand out for his wild antics. Strangely, he's called a midget, though he is taller than CJ.

#3 - The Truth

Image via GTA Wiki

"I mean, far out, man. You know, I mean, you beat the system! I tried for thirty years to cross over, but you've managed it, man. I mean, man, you're an icon, man!"

Conspiracy theorists are often entertaining to listen to for their absurdity alone, but The Truth's ramblings are in their own league in GTA San Andreas. Not only that, but his missions are a blast, such as the one where CJ can steal a jetpack from Area 69.

Of course, the character of The Truth is also entertaining. As one would expect from a conspiracy theorist, he says some utterly bizarre things at times, some of which might humor the player.

#2 - Mike Toreno

Image via GTA Wiki

"I'd love to hear you, Carl, I can't hear you. All I can hear is your brother's love cries as eight kilometers of c**k finds its way up his ass. Aooooowww - that's your brother, ok? No big problem."

Mike Toreno is a fascinating character in GTA San Andreas. His role in the government is entirely known, but it's in a high enough position where he has enough sway to help get Sweet out of prison. His heel-face turn is executed well enough that some players find that to be entertaining on its own in GTA San Andreas.

What really helps endear him to some players is his insistence on getting CJ to learn how to fly. While his missions are entertaining in their own right, his mysterious nature coupled with some hilarious phone calls makes him one of the most entertaining characters in GTA San Andreas.

#1 - Big Smoke

Image via GTA Wiki

"I'll have two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda."

Big Smoke is a memorable antagonist full of several memorable catchphrases. For some fans, he's the single most memorable character in GTA San Andreas. As good an antagonist as Tenpenny is, it's hard to argue that Big Smoke isn't more entertaining for his character arc alone.

He's initially seen as a comic relief character, but his cunning ruthlessness helps propel himself above his contemporaries. So much so that his character has inspired several players to make mods where CJ dies, just so Big Smoke can survive GTA San Andreas's events. On a side note, his hypocritical approach to combating drug wars on a radio station is also amusing.