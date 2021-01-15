Top 5 most annoying characters from GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is home to plenty of beloved characters, yet there are also plenty of annoying ones.

Many characters are annoying to players in GTA San Andreas. Of course, a lot of it is subjective, so some players differ in their opinions. This list focuses more on general community perception as opposed to any one particular opinion. Naturally, only named characters are included on this list, so there won't be generic cops that often ruin the player's fun.

These characters are often perceived as annoying due to their personalities, although their roles in missions may also influence general perception. It's also important to note that this list only takes the base game of GTA San Andreas into consideration, so mods and other games within the series won't influence it. Finally, Carl Johnson tends to be beloved as opposed to being found annoying, so he won't be anywhere near the list.

Top five most annoying characters from GTA San San Andreas

#5 - Jizzy B

For some reason, there are a lot of players that don't like Jizzy B. He's not the most important character, but his pimp mannerisms do tend to rub some players off the wrong way. He's definitely nowhere near as annoying as the next four characters, but his general lack of popularity stems from his behavior towards CJ and a lack of other interesting quirks.

#4 - "OG Loc" Jeffrey Cross

For some players, OG Loc is a whiny wannabe-rapper that helps contribute to unnecessary cruelty towards Madd Dogg. His flow is terrible, but aside from his horrific rapping skills, he doesn't really contribute much to GTA San Andreas. He's easily manipulated by Big Smoke (his manager), and he doesn't do comic relief as good as other characters in the game.

#3 - Eddie Pulaski

Eddie Pulaski is largely less-interesting than his superior officer, Tenpenny. His unlikable personality makes him perfect as an antagonist, as players should have no qualm killing him. Still, his annoying attitude makes him nothing more than a violent yes-man to Tenpenny in GTA San Andreas.

#2 - Catalina

Some players hate Catalina for what she does in GTA III, but this list focuses only on what happens in GTA San Andreas. Plenty of players find her relationship with CJ to be annoying, especially once she boasts about her sexual exploits with Claude Speed. At the very least, her missions in GTA San Andreas aren't annoying (although some players may dislike Tanker Commander).

#1 - Zero

Imagine a character with an annoying voice, a terrible personality, difficult RC missions, and nearly costs the crew their heist in GTA San Andreas. All of these terrible traits make CJ punching Zero in the face at the end of Breaking the Bank at Caligula's all the more satisfying.

Even the voice actor didn't like Zero's RC missions when it was brought up in Hot Ones. At the very least, Zero provides CJ another revenue stream with his RC shop, although most players still despise completing it.