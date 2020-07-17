While the GTA franchise is known for some really great characters, more often than not, they create awful, two-dimensional characters that are nothing but plain annoying. Whenever these characters appear on the screen, you can’t help but want to turn the gun on them and pull the trigger. Yep, we all know such GTA characters.

GTA: 5 worst characters of all time

Amanda De Santa in GTA 5

Amanda De Santa

How can we have a list of annoying GTA characters without putting Michael’s dear wife, Amanda, on the list? We get it, Michael is a moping crook, but why can’t you speak a single sentence that does not sound like a naggy complaint, Amanda? Michael and Amanda’s marriage has gone sour over the past decade, which is understandable enough since we are confused as to why anyone would tolerate being in the same room as Amanda.

Playboy X in GTA 4

Playboy X

Trey Stewart, better known as Playboy X, is perhaps the worst character in GTA 4, which is saying something. If you end up killing Dwayne, Playboy’s mentor — like he wanted you to — then X suddenly has a change of heart and gives you a lot of shit for seeing the mission through. Talk about a temperamental and indecisive idiot.

Tonya Wiggins in GTA 5

Tonya Wiggins

Even though Tonya and her boyfriend, JB, have a truck business, they’re never actually seen operating it. She constantly keeps Franklin to help out with her work, giving you a string of suffocatingly predictable missions. What’s worse is that at the end of the last mission, she offers to show you ‘a good time’. No thanks Tonya, we’d rather drive your truck off the cliff.

Auntie Poulet in GTA Vice City

Auntie Poulet

Auntie Poulet is that character in a game that not only annoys you but mostly gets away with doing it. Throughout the GTA series, you are often forced to be part of missions you rather wouldn’t do, but Auntie Poulet takes it up a notch. She will feed you drugs and concoctions to brainwash you into do her bidding. The worst part — Tommy won’t remember doing them so we cannot take revenge.

Zero in GTA San Andreas

Zero

The character of Zero is so intolerable that even his voice actor, David Cross, admitted that he hated playing him. Zero in GTA San Andreas can frustrate you no end. He will give you impossible-to-finish missions and won’t even have the decency to shut up during the gameplay. If we could erase the existence of only one GTA character, Zero would be it.