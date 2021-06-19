5 characters from GTA 5 and Online who annoyed players

One way or another, there are a few annoying characters in GTA 5 where players have voiced their displeasure.

Every character has their respective fans who defend them, even the least popular ones. However, there are legitimate reasons why some might be disliked beyond their personalities. Sometimes they accuse the GTA protagonist of questionable decisions, only to show they're no better with their lifestyles.

They can also be annoying for the sake of being annoying. GTA 5 characters might be tolerable in their base game, only to constantly bug Online players about random updates. No user wants to log into a session just to deal with another repetitive phone call. It detracts from the gameplay experience in GTA.

Five annoying characters in GTA 5 and Online

5) Tanisha Jackson

While she is a minor character who makes a few brief appearances, Tanisha serves storyline importance for her ex-boyfriend Franklin Clinton. Ever since the death of her brother, she wants to grow out of the gangster lifestyle. Her motives are understandable, yet it's not as easy for Franklin to do what she did.

A few GTA 5 players are rather annoyed at her blatant double standards. She gets on Franklin's case for being a criminal, yet he doesn't have the opportunities she had to climb the social ladder. Tanisha marries a doctor with a well-paying job, so she has it easy. Meanwhile, Franklin has to work day and night to survive.

Tanisha can also be a massive hypocrite. She consistently denounces Franklin for his murderous ways, yet she calls him out when he doesn't want to save childhood friend Lamar (which requires him to use violence). Tanisha wants to get out of the hood, yet she tells Franklin never to forget where he came from.

4) Paige Harris

Paige Harris is a sarcastic goth chick with a skilled ability to hack into servers. While GTA 5 players appreciate her low heist cuts and valuable services, GTA Online did the character no favors with the After Hours update in 2018.

Non-stop texts and calls from NPCs can disrupt GTA Online players from doing their activities. Once they purchase a Terrorbyte, Paige will constantly try to communicate with them.

She even calls them when they are using the product she is trying to hype up, showing Paige certainly learned a lot from Lester. The newer players have it worse since they cannot afford these expensive vehicles.

3) "Long John Teabag"

The worst kept secret from GTA Online is that Long John Teabag is Lester Crest. The voice changer barely does its job, considering GTA players can still recognize his distinct vocal range. His name is even in the PC game files for the LJT dialog. Nonetheless, they both serve the same purpose: annoying phone calls.

After the Bikers update for GTA Online, LJT will contact players about the low supplies so they can retrieve more. The problem is that every time gamers join a new session, LJT will be on the line. It's become a meme at this point.

2) Amanda De Santa

Michael De Santa isn't exactly living the luxurious life he always wanted. His marital problems with his wife Amanda arguably set the entire GTA 5 plot to motion, given his actions in the Marriage Counseling mission.

Amanda is short-tempered and prone to arguments with her husband, whom she is unfaithful to. She never bothers to solve her problems while she berates Michael for his own. He is entirely innocent since Amanda's ongoing affairs with her associates are a response to his previous behavior.

However, GTA players believe it doesn't justify her current behavior. It's an unhealthy relationship that doesn't get fixed until the end of the game, should Michael survive the events.

1) Trevor Philips

The obvious needs to be stated: Trevor Philips is a popular character within the GTA community. However, that doesn't mean he is without criticism.

More than a few GTA fans can't stand Trevor for one reason or another. Most of it is due to his highly violent tendencies, mental instability, and debatable actions.

Fans of GTA 4: The Lost and Damned weren't given a good impression of Trevor when he introduced himself. Killing off a relatively famous GTA protagonist was a bold move by Rockstar Games. Whether or not it was the perfect send-off to Johnny Klebitz remains a point of contentious discussion.

Even by GTA standards, some players find Trevor to be too unlikeable. He does have sympathetic moments (like his genuine compassion for Tracey De Santa), yet they are few and far between. Fans of the Lost MC certainly weren't thrilled at having to brutally kill off characters they've grown attached to.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

