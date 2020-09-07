A fairly recent rumor went around claiming Jay Klaitz, known in the gaming community as GTA 5's Lester Crest, had passed away. However, the rumor is a hoax, and the actor is alive and well. In fact, he is busy shooting upcoming projects.

The hoax went around earlier yesterday, leading several to believe that the actor had passed away.

Lester Crest's character in GTA V, as well as GTA Online, is one of the most beloved characters in the gaming community. His role in the game is one that facilitates the big heists and other jobs for the three protagonists.

In GTA Online, he is a significant presence as he helps out the protagonist at every step of the way. His hilarious performance as the somewhat erratic but brilliant hacker has made him a favorite of the community.

However, one aspect of his character that fans take issue with is the constant calls that he makes to the player in GTA Online.

Jay Klaitz, Lester from GTA V, death rumors are a hoax

The rumor went around primarily on Facebook within private groups and made its way onto other social media.

Jay Klaitz is one of the recent wave of celebrities rumored to have died over the internet. Earlier this week, a hoax went around claiming actor Dwayne Johnson had passed away.

Jay Klaitz is currently working on a number of projects, including theater and TV work. His extensive work with Rockstar includes GTA V, as well as voicing pedestrians in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Jay, along with several of his castmates, had lent his likeliness in GTA V to his character, Lester Crest. His work on TV also includes notable roles in massive hits like Jessica Jones on Netflix, where he played Robert "Whizzer" Coleman.

His work with Rockstar Games dates as far back as 2009, where he did some voice work for the GTA: Episodes from Liberty City expansion.