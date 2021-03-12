5 features from GTA 4 fans sorely missed in GTA 5

GTA 5 is a phenomenal game, yet fans can only imagine how much better it would be to include some of GTA 4's missing features.

Both GTA 4 and GTA 5 have strong claims as the best game in the series. It isn't so black and white that the latest game is necessarily better, for some features in GTA 4 make it stand out over its sequel. Even basic game elements such as characterization and story heavily favor GTA 4. Still, this article will focus more on the missing features in GTA 5 but not in GTA 4.

It should go without saying that GTA 5 introduced several features completely lacking in GTA 4. However, this list's purpose is to highlight the opposite, as sequels are often known to be superior. For some fans, that might be the case in terms of GTA 4 vs GTA 5 arguments.

Once again, there are terrific features from GTA 4 that are either completely lacking in GTA 5 or were reworked into something less interesting.

Five features from GTA 4 missed in GTA 5

#5 - Picking up random objects

In GTA 5, players can stand over objects and do nothing (Image via Crowbcat, YouTube)

One neat thing present in GTA 4 that is completely lacking in GTA 5 is picking up random objects from the ground and throwing them elsewhere. This includes bricks, cups, bottles, and other minor debris. Some stuff, like cups, won't do much damage to whatever it's thrown at, but it still adds an element of realism that is sorely lacking in GTA 5.

In GTA 5, the player can stand over similar objects and do nothing. It doesn't matter if it's the five-second rule or not; the GTA 5 protagonists will never pick it up to throw it at somebody or something else. It isn't a groundbreaking feature by any means, but it was still a neat little thing that GTA 4 had that GTA 5 didn't have.

#4 - More realistic AI

The easiest way to see how this feature was altered for the worst is to compare the two game's NPC behavior (Image via Crowbcat (YouTube))

AI, at its core, is a complicated subject considering it's constantly evolving and becoming more technologically advanced over time. However, fans would often argue that GTA 4 has better AI than its successor. The easiest way to see how this feature was altered for the worst is to compare the two game's NPC behavior.

In GTA 5, people get agitated quickly. Just standing near a person is bound to provoke them (including cops). By comparison, GTA 4 just has people going on with their own business (including cops).

The most significant difference in AI is how GTA 4 cops attempt to apprehend and arrest Niko, as opposed to mindlessly shooting the protagonist on sight in GTA 5. There is a replacement for this kind of AI as a feature in GTA 5, but it isn't as good as it was in GTA 4.

#3 - More profound ragdoll physics

GTA 4 felt more realistic and alive for some fans (Image via PhysicNation, YouTube)

Ragdoll physics is often a treat for players looking to mess around. It's led to funny videos where players try to get the most ridiculous deaths in GTA 4. It doesn't have the same impact in GTA 5, thanks to its more subdued ragdoll physics.

GTA 5 is also far less likely to eject the player after a brutal crash (one can suppose Niko isn't as good at wearing a seat belt).

The last point is especially missed since it led to humorous and frustrating moments. For some fans of GTA 4, it felt more realistic and alive. The physics, as a whole, was drastically altered between GTA 4 and GTA 5, so some fans are bound to vastly prefer the former over the latter.

#2 - Bowling

Bowling fans will be disappointed that they can't do Roman's favorite pastime in GTA 5 (Image via Tech & Nostalgia Kingdom, YouTube)

"Let's go bowling."

- Roman Bellic

Although bowling may seem like a meme at times in GTA 4, it was still a fun activity that some players genuinely enjoyed. It was an activity that players could do with friends or girlfriends, but they could also opt to go bowling on their own. It might not have been the most complicated feature, but it's still missing from GTA 5.

GTA 5 does have other fun sports in its place (like tennis), but bowling fans will be disappointed in knowing that they can't do Roman's favorite pastime in this title.

It's such an iconic part of GTA 4 that fans are bound to sorely miss it for the sake of nostalgia.

#1 - Reactive combat

GTA 4's combat was more dynamic and complicated (Image via Crowbcat, YouTube)

GTA 4 was a masterpiece as far as combat goes in the GTA series. GTA 5 has good combat, but melee combat feels far more restricted than its predecessor. The fighting feels less realistic, almost more archaic. GTA 5 is more advanced than most other Grand Theft Auto titles in this regard, but it doesn't hold a candle to GTA 4's combat.

In GTA 4, Niko could disarm opponents and do more combos. Other than the "glitch punch," GTA 5 doesn't really have fluid combos, making hand-to-hand combat feel like a chore. By comparison, GTA 4's combat was more dynamic and complicated, so losing some of the features associated with it made it dearly missed in GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.