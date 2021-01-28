How to glitch punch in GTA Online: A step-by-step guide

The glitch punch (also known as rapid punch) is an essential trick to learn for close-quarters combat within GTA Online.

While GTA Online isn't as robust as GTA IV's hand-to-hand combat system, there are tips and tricks to help a player have the edge over a lesser-skilled opponent.

Even if fighting via fisticuffs isn't efficient, learning tricks to one-up a player's friends is always satisfying. As the title might suggest, glitch-punching is an efficient way to fight when all a player has is their fists.

This guide will teach a player how to do the rapid punch technique. In a 1v1 scenario (fists only), the player performing the glitch punch will always defeat the player who isn't doing it. Hopefully, this step-by-step guide should make it easy for players to understand.

Step-by-step guide on how to glitch punch in GTA Online

Find a target. Anybody will do, but the "glitch punch" works best on flat terrain. Sprint towards the target. For PC players, the default control scheme is Shift. For Playstation players, it's X. For Xbox players, it's A. Press the aforementioned sprinting button alongside the weak blows button. On PC, this will be Left-Click. On Playstation consoles, it's O (although some players like R2). On Xbox consoles, it's B (although some players like RT). Keep pressing these two buttons until the target is down.

Advantages to the glitch punch in GTA Online

Now that players should know how to do the glitch punch, it's imperative to see what benefits they may receive from using it. Although the glitch punch isn't useful in a normal PVP situation, it does excel in some minor modes.

A prime example would be ring fights and parkour in GTA Online. These two modes tend to involve the player starting with just their fists. In the former situation, fists are all they'll have to rack up kills. In the latter, fists will be their best weapon until they make it to the end.

In both situations, a player using the glitch punch will have a significant advantage over those who aren't using it (although players should be advised not to glitch punch to their death in parkour).

Disadvantages to the glitch punch in GTA Online

The most obvious disadvantage is that glitch punching isn't the most efficient form of combat in most of GTA Online. It's utterly useless in races, highly inefficient in heists, and is unlikely to work against players using guns. Also, it works best on flat terrain, as slopes can make a player (most likely the target) slip downward.