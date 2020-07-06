How to glitch fight in GTA 5 PS4?

GTA Online players tend to exploit a lot of glitches and the game code, one such example is the rapid punch glitch in the game.

Players can use this glitch to punch their opponents in a rapid fashion, leaving them defenseless.

GTA Online in Freemode is not a place for the hot-headed. Players will go around punching strangers in the face for no apparent reason, and sometimes, there's not much you can do about it.

Players have been exploiting glitches and small manipulations of the game code for the longest time in GTA Online.

One such glitch is the rapid punches or the sprint punches as the GTA Online community calls it.

Using this glitch, players are able to pop off multiple punches to the face of their opponent in rapid succession. Essentially, they don't let the full punching animation play out and instead begin the next punch immediately after the other.

Here's how you can use this glitch as well.

How to glitch fight in GTA Online and use Rapid Punches on PS4?

Simply follow these steps in Freemode of the player-created game modes such as Parkour, where this move is especially popular:

Begin by sprinting towards your opponent by tapping the X button rapidly

Press the X button along with the Attack Button (Circle/R2) at the same time.

Keep pressing the X button and the Circle/R2 Button.

Repeat attack until your opponent is knocked down or eliminated.

Remember to keep spamming the Sprint button (X) while attacking.

This move can be especially infuriating for your opponent in GTA Online as there is not much they can as resistance to this attack.

Most players will attempt to run away when you spam this attack, but its extremely hard to do because the attacks come in rapid succession.

GTA Online is filled with such glitches, so be sure to keep an eye out on the r/gtaglitches subreddit to stay up-to-date. The craftiest of players in GTA Online will explore all options to get a leg-up in the game.

