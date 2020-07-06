Will Cyberpunk 2077 have nudity? Explaining the game's Mature rating

Cyberpunk 2077 narrowly managed to avoid the dreaded "AO" Adults Only rating and managed to come away with a Mature rating from the ESRB.

The game allows the players to customize almost every aspect of their character's appearance.

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red has been pretty direct with their approach when it comes to exploring mature themes in their games like The Witcher. They have included brief periods of nudity in past games as well. Cyberpunk 2077 looks to be no different, with the game narrowly avoiding the dreaded "AO" Adults Only rating.

A 'Mature' Rating means that Cyberpunk 2077 is intended for a mature audience only. It should be kept out of reach from kids as has been the case with almost all of CDPR's games at this point.

Cyberpunk 2077's ESRB rating explains that the game will include "frequent gunfire, cries of pain, explosions, and blood-splatter effects,". However, that is not the majority of the reason leading to the Mature rating.

It becomes more apparent when ESRB explains the sexual content in the game. Their rating reads "These brief sex scenes (from a first-person perspective) depict partially nude characters moaning suggestively while moving through various positions,".

How much nudity will there be in Cyberpunk 2077?

Brief sexual encounters should be no surprise for fans of CD Projekt Red, as they haven't shied away from incorporating them in their games in the past.

However, CDPR looks to give fans unprecedented amounts of customization options in Cyberpunk2077 with regards to its explicit content.

In Cyberpunk 2077, players will be able to customize various body parts, including genitalia. The rating explains "customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals."

Cyberpunk 2077 customization options

Cyberpunk 2077 lets you pick a male or a female character, and lets you customize every single aspect of their appearance, as well as their back story.

The game has a fluid class system, which means you will be able to allocate points in Skill Trees and adopt various Classes as you progress through the game.

