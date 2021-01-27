Every time a player is on a bike in GTA Online and riding alongside a fellow biker, they feel an inexplicable urge to knock them over with a melee weapon. That is understandable for a generation that grew up playing games like Road Rash, smacking people over the head with anything at hand.

Similarly, GTA Online allows players to fully embrace their inner delinquent and send fellow bikers tumbling down the road with grievous head trauma and unnecessary road rash.

GTA 5 players like embracing the genuinely chaotic nature of the game, and nothing embodies that quite like smacking people over the head while zooming past vehicles 100 miles per hour on a highway.

How to use melee weapons on a bike in GTA Online

While on a bike in GTA Online, players can follow these steps to use a melee weapon to knock over others or hit NPCs and vehicles:

(PS4) Hold X and tap L1 or R1 while riding.

(Xbox One) Hold A and tap LB or RB while riding.

(PC - Keyboard) Hold X and click left or right mouse button while riding.

The direction of the attack will depend on which shoulder button or mouse-click the player chooses to press. If he/she does not have a single-handed melee weapon equipped in the weapon wheel, the character will perform a kick instead.

Whether they are kicks or melee weapons, the results are always hilarious. These little gameplay nuggets are precisely what make GTA Online such a fun experience.

This feature was added to the game during the Bikers DLC update that brought several other cool additions. This showed that GTA Online continues to surprise and showcases the kind of attention-to-detail that Rockstar is popular for.