How the MC Business works in GTA Online: A beginner's guide

The best MC Business practices for GTA Online are surprisingly simple.

Businesses are a lucrative means of earning money in GTA Online. They might not be the best money-maker, but they're a reliable option for players seeking an alternative. If the player isn't doing a heist, he/she can easily participate in the MC Business. However, some players are not sure where to start.

Some aspects of the MC Business worth discussing are the Counterfeit Cash Factory, Meth Lab, Document Forgery Office, Cocaine Lockup, and the Weed Farm. Costs and locations differ for these five activities, and it's important to distinguish between them so beginners can have an easier time making money in GTA Online.

First, a player has to buy a clubhouse (MC stands for Motorcycle Clubhouse). For beginners, the cheapest clubhouse should do as they won't be at it much anyhow.

Some tips about the MC Business in GTA Online

As mentioned previously, the cheapest clubhouse is all a player needs to invest in to start. Players don't need activities like arm wrestling or darts to succeed, as those are more akin to bonuses than actual useful investments. It is also important to know that much of what happens in the MC Business is out of the player's hands, so they can still earn some money without too much involvement.

All MC Businesses in GTA Online have a value, product amount, and supply amount on the bottom right of the screen when the player enters any one of them. Value is self-explanatory, but the player needs to keep the supply up in order to obtain more products.

Players can resupply their businesses via two methods. The first is by purchasing more supplies (costs in-game cash). The second method involves stealing supplies. The latter method is free (minus costs for ammo, deaths, etc.), so players might want to do that if they have more time at their disposal.

It's similar to other missions in GTA where the player goes to one location, steals an item, and then goes to another with some guards here and there. More players stealing together equals more supplies for the business.

More tips for getting started

Buying supplies in GTA Online is generally more preferable if the player has the staff to do so, alongside purchased upgrades for equipment. Of course, players who spent a lot of real-world cash on shark cards can buy as much as they want to save time, but they'll lose in-game cash in the long-term.

When selling stock in GTA Online (not to be confused with regular stocks), the player should sell to the highest bidder. This advice should be self-explanatory as to why the player should do so, but it's also important to note that all players should try this out.

Players should sell their stock based on how they're operating the business. Solo players should sell it as soon as they can (when one vehicle spawns), while players in a group can sell it when there are as many vehicles spawning as there are players.

Locations & businesses

The cheapest businesses in GTA Online are located around Sandy Shores (close to the cheapest clubhouse), so these should be excellent for a beginner. The five businesses to consider are the Counterfeit Cash Factory, Meth Lab, Document Forgery Office, Cocaine Lockup, and the Weed Farm. They all have different costs and profit margins.

Counterfeit Cash Factory

First is the Counterfeit Cash Factory in GTA Online, which costs $845,000 at the start ($1,150,000 in upgrades). If handled efficiently, it can earn the player up to $22,000 an hour ($48,000 an hour with upgrades). Of course, this doesn't consider if the player messes up the selling and supplying a portion of the business. Taking 38 hours to break even (41 hours with upgrades) is quite the investment.

Meth Lab

The Meth Lab in GTA Online is another investment some players might consider. It costs $910,000 and can earn the player up to $21,000 profit per hour. This means that it would take nearly 43 hours of efficient gameplay to break even. If upgrades are considered, then the player invests $1,430,000 to make a profit of $51,000 an hour. 45 hours to break even isn't that good, but it is a good profit per hour for players who really want to grind.

Document Forgery Office

The Document Forgery Office in GTA Online costs $650,000 ($745,000 with upgrades) and can net the player a profit of $16,000 an hour. This means that it will take over 40 hours of efficient gameplay to cover the costs. The profit per hour changes to $38,000 an hour so that it would take 36 hours for the same results.

Cocaine Lockup

Up next is the Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online, and it is another lucrative business to consider. It costs $975,000 to start, and the upgrades make it cost $1,300,000. The profits per hour are $30,000 and $74,000 for non-upgraded businesses and upgraded businesses respectively, taking only 32.5 hours and 31 hours for both categories to break even. Based on profits, the Cocaine Lockup is the most advisable to start with for beginners in GTA Online.

Weed Farm

Finally, the Weed Farm in GTA Online costs $715,000 at the start and can make $20,000 a profit per hour. Using the same metrics as before, it would take the player 35.75 hours to break even. With upgrades taken into consideration, the player would have to invest $1,250,000 and would get a net profit of $41,000 an hour. Likewise, it would take 47 hours to break even.