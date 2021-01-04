5 best ways to make money in GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online might just be one of the most expansive online multiplayer games one can pick up today, given the number of things players can do.

Industrious players can figure out different ways through which they can make bank in GTA Online.

The ones who are adept behind the wheel will try to win the biggest races to move up in the game world. Meanwhile, the gunslingers will do all the heists and missions to make some GTA$ while shooting up Los Santos with their fancy weaponry.

The possibilities and options available to the player are endless. However, it will take more than just completing missions and races to truly move up the criminal empire in GTA Online.

How to make money in GTA Online in 2021

#1 VIP/CEO Work

VIP and CEO work are one of the best ways to make money regularly in GTA Online. They aren't meant to be the only source of income but rather act as support while waiting for other businesses' cooldown timers to run down.

Players can start doing these missions in Freemode after registering their organization through SecuroServ in the Interaction Menu.

A Buzzard or an Oppressor MKII will make short work of these missions and help the player make some extra GTA$ while waiting on their other businesses in the game.

#2 Vehicle Cargo

In order to start doing Vehicle Cargo missions, players must first own an office and a vehicle warehouse in GTA Online.

Prices for an office start as low as $1 million, which should be fairly easy for PS Plus subscribers to get their hands on.

After registering as CEO through the SecuroServ option in the Interaction Menu, players can start the "Source Vehicle" missions through their laptop in the office. These missions involve stealing vehicles and then exporting them through Sell missions.

Players can repeat this process and even sell top-range vehicles, resulting in a healthy flow of cash on an hourly basis in GTA Online.

Other similar activities: Air Freight Cargo

#3 MC Business

Most of these businesses on the list are a great way to earn passive income in GTA Online. This means the player, after doing a bunch of these missions, can spend their time doing other things while raking in beaucoup bucks through their businesses.

The MC business guarantees a steady source of income once the player completes a bunch of supply missions. They can also choose to buy the supplies, which will eliminate the challenge but cost the players a fair bit of change.

After a while, the supplies become available to sell as stock, for which the player will need to complete a mission. Buying businesses such as cocaine might be a little pricey, but the amount of passive income is always a plus.

Other similar activities: Gunrunning

#4 Keep an eye on Bonus RP and Cash

GTA Online receives a weekly update every Thursday. With each update, certain activities will net the player double or even triple RP and cash. Certain businesses will become more valuable with each update, and cargo will earn the player twice or thrice the usual amount.

These updates bring a lot of incentive for the player to participate in certain businesses. Therefore, it is always good to keep an eye out for the weekly update every Thursday.

#5 Heists

The most obvious way to make money in GTA Online is through heists.

Heists continue to be one of the most exciting aspects of the game. Not only is the game mode especially fun, they are also a great way to make money with friends or with other players in the session.

The newest heist in the game, Cayo Perico, gives out a huge payout even when playing solo, which makes it an appealing prospect for many players. While the prerequisites required for the heist can get a bit pricey, the payout usually makes it worth it.

Therefore, if a player is looking to make major bucks in GTA Online, heists are the way to go.