GTA 5 Stock Market: All You Need to Know

GTA 5 is one of the most immersive open-world experiences in the history of video games.

Several real-world elements, such as the Stock Market, have been incorporated in the game.

There are very few franchises in the history of gaming that provide a sense of immersion as great as the GTA franchise does. The games have been known to have open worlds that feel lived-in and are believable at every level.

There are only a handful of games that come to mind when we discuss riveting open-world experiences. The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is an example of a game that provides a great open world that is immersive and has great attention to detail. It benefits from being a fantasy game set in medieval times as the open-world elements are dated by design and not as a result of being obsolete.

Developing a game set in the current period is, however, extremely tough but Rockstar Games has not only done this once but multiple times in games like GTA III, GTA IV, and GTA V.

GTA V, in particular, created an immersive open world that is believable and has not been labelled "dated", even seven years after its release. One of the many elements that draw from real-life elements is the Stock Market.

All you need to know about the Stock Market in GTA 5

All three characters in the game: Franklin, Michael and Trevor can invest their money into the stock market by buying shares of companies that are listed.

There are 2 major listings in the GTA 5 Stock market:

LCN

BAWSAQ

How to Make Money in the Stock Market

Players can utilise the Assassination Missions from Lester to invest their money in companies and can alter their prices by completing the missions. This is the easiest and quickest way to make money using the Stock Market.

You can also continue to make money after the Assassination Missions. LCN stocks are affected by several factors that might not be in your control but you can make money by:

Studying the graphs and stock price fluctuations

Looking for patterns and repetitions in trends

Predicting the next price surge or drop, and selling accordingly.

BAWSAQ is affected by trends in GTA: Online as well, which means that the stock prices will change according to the commodity players are buying online.

For example, Ammu-Nation was a great stock to have at the start of the game as players would buy a lot of weapons and ammo. But recently, the stock has been in free-fall. Therefore, much like real life, the GTA stock market is extremely unpredictable.

How to Access the Stock Market in GTA V

In-Game Internet in GTA 5

You can access the Stock Market on your in-game phone. To access the stock market, follow these steps:

Pull up your Phone Select "Internet" Navigate to Money and Services Select either BAWSAQ or LCN to invest in