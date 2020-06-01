GTA 5: A guide to Assassination Missions investments

(picture credits: ign)

GTA 5 is truly a masterful feat in gaming in terms of scope and scale, judging by the sheer number of activities that the player can participate in. These activities keep the players involved in the game.

The game has an actual internet browser where the players can spend countless hours just scrolling through the game's content on their in-game Phones. The internet in the game has multiple uses such as:

Quizzes

Blogs

Buying Cars and Property in Los Santos

Buying Aircrafts

Join a Cult

Invest in the stock market

GTA 5: A Guide to The Assassination Missions and How You Can Earn Money by Investing Correctly

Stock Trading in GTA 5

One of the many missions you can do in GTA 5 is the Assassination missions by Lester Crest as Franklin Clinton. Franklin can trigger these missions by going to Lester's mark on the map and picking up Assassination contracts.

These missions involve you, as Franklin eliminating prominent figures in business, causing their companies to tank in the stock market and their competitors' stock rise in value.

Lester advises you to invest in your rival's shares before killing the target so that you can sell your stock afterwards to earn huge profits on your investment.

Players can invest in two markets, namely: BAWSAQ and LCN. Some companies will be listed in BAWSAQ and some in LCN. Higher valued companies are usually listed in LCN.

Note: Players need to invest BEFORE they carry out the assassination and AFTER the mission ends to maximise their profits. Players need to wait for 1 in-game day for LCN stocks to show changes, while BAWSAQ shows changes relatively quicker.

Mission 1: Hotel Assassination

The Hotel Assassination

Before: Betta Pharmeceuticals (BAWSAQ)

Sell Betta Pharmaceuticals at 50% Return after the mission. Save game by sleeping to accelerate time.

After: Blinton Research (BAWSAQ), have Trevor sleep for 2-3 days straight for a 50% Return.

Mission 2: The Multi Target Assassination

GTA 5: Multi Target Assassination

Before: Debonaire(LCN), sell at 80% Returns after saving once.

After: Redwood Cigarettes (LCN), sell at 300% percent Return after repeating the sleeping process 2-3 times.

Mission 3: The Vice Assassination

The Vice Assassination

Before: Fruit Computers (BAWSAQ), sell at 50% Return after you save the game.

After: Facade (BAWSAQ), sell at 33% Return.

Mission 4: The Bus Assassination

(picture credits: gamepressure)

Before : No Investments

After: Vapid (BAWSAQ), wait for a few days to sell at 100% Return.

Mission 5: The Construction Assassination

GTA 5: The Construction Assassination

Before: Gold Coast (LCN), sell at 80% Return after completing the mission and saving.

After: No Investments.