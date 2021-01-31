5 times where GTA 4 allowed players to make completely different choices

GTA 4 is the premier example of a GTA title where the player can choose that profoundly affects some element of the game.

It's no secret that some fans of GTA 4 adore its approach towards a life of crime. Its realistic approach also leads credence to how the player can influence the outcome of certain events. Giving the player the freedom of choice is one of the best aspects of GTA 4, which is quite a shame seeing as though GTA 5 doesn't have as much freedom in that regard.

Some choices are minor like Niko executing a target, while others have a more drastic impact on the storyline. Moreover, the game awards characters with benefits based on their choices. GTA 4 was undoubtedly ahead of its time in its ability to give players choices.

Five times where GTA 4 allowed players to make choices

#5 - Ivan the Not So Terrible

One of the great aspects of GTA 4 is how players are sometimes given the option to spare or kill a target. One prime example is in the mission "Ivan the Not So Terrible," where Vladimir Glebov tells Niko to kill Ivan Bytchkov. Naturally, killing Ivan doesn't change the story.

However, players who choose to spare him receive the same reward from Vlad and can later see Ivan again as in a Random Event. The player can get a little bit of money out of this Random Event while also being able to hear that Ivan's life has turned out for the better

#4 - That Special Someone

That Special Someone is a mission in GTA 4 where Niko finally gets to see Darko Brevic after Niko does some missions for the United Liberty Paper Contact. As far as changing the outcome of the game, this mission isn't important. However, it is great for players seeking an end to Niko's subplot involving his old comrades.

Niko is given two options in this GTA 4 mission. He can either execute Darko Brevic for selling out his comrades for a measly $1,000, or he can leave Darko to his own vices. The former option leaves Niko feeling empty after shooting his 14 times (one for each comrade). In contrast, the latter option has Niko realizing that killing Darko would not change his current predicament.

#3 - The Holland Play

The Holland Play is a prime example of Niko being given two options, each with its own reward. It results in two different missions, with the first one being noticeably easier than the latter option. The first one gives $25,000 for killing Dwayne Forge, which isn't particularly exciting, but it is a good option for players who want money.

The second option is to kill Playboy X, which grants Niko another safe house (Playboy X's Penthouse), more clothing options, and the ability to befriend Dwayne. Befriending Dwayne is highly useful, as he can send two mooks to Niko's location (one with a pistol and another with a Micro-SMG) to aid him against hostile enemies.

#2 - Blood Brothers

Francis and Derrick McReary are the brothers of Kate and Patrick McReary, yet they aren't exactly on the friendliest terms. Francis does not want Derrick to mess with his position within the police force by discussing incriminating info with a reporter. Likewise, Derrick does not want to die and wants Niko to kill Francis.

The choice actually has a notable impact within GTA 4. Killing Francis is the minor option, as all the player gets is a boosted friendship with Patrick (which is useless if it's already maxed out). However, the more important choice is in killing Derrick because the player gains up to $20,000 and the ability to remove three wanted levels. Three wanted levels is a lot to lose. Although, it would be nice if Derrick offered something equally as good in GTA 4.

#1 - One Last Thing

Usually, the most important choices are made right before the climax of a game. Surprisingly, GTA 4's most important choice lies in the game's finale, as Niko is given the option to accept Dimitri Rascalov's deal or enact revenge for past transgressions. Either way involves Dimitri perishing in the end, but that's not where the importance of choice lies in GTA 4.

If players accept the deal, they will have to do the mission "If the Price is Right." Then they'll do the "Mr. and Mrs. Bellic" mission, and finally "A Revenger's Tragedy." By comparison, players who want revenge also do the "Mr. and Mrs. Bellic." However, they do "A Dish Served Cold" before it and then do "Out of Commission" after "Mr. and Mrs. Bellic."

The missions are different in execution, yet that's still not the most important difference between them. Players who accept the deal option have to see Roman Bellic die, while players who accept the revenge option have to see Kate McReary die in GTA 4.

Considering the latter option still breaks up with Niko in the alternate path, it's a tragic ending for Niko and Kate's relationship no matter what the player chooses. Unsurprisingly, most players prefer to let Kate die, as Roman continues to stick by Niko's side as his lovable cousin in GTA 4.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.