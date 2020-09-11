5 reasons why GTA 4 is better than GTA 5

GTA 5 was successful in setting the benchmark for open-world gaming, and the number of side activities that are offered by this title is simply amazing. But even if GTA 5 takes the cake as the best title in the brilliant Grand Theft Auto series, there are cases where its predecessor, GTA 4, come out on top.

The graphics and side missions were better in GTA 5, but it is about time that GTA 4 gets the recognition it deserves. So, this article points out certain areas where the underdog of the much-loved Grand Theft Auto series takes the cake.

Five reasons why GTA 4 is better than GTA 5

These are some of the reasons why we feel that the predecessor is better than GTA 5:

1. Protagonist

Niko Bellic, the protagonist of GTA 4 (Image Credits: GamesRadar)

Even though GTA 5 allowed playing with three protagonists for the very first time, its predecessor gave players a hero with better depth and character. The protagonist of GTA 4 hailed from the right side of the law, which is a rare quality to find among GTA's leads.

Moreover, Niko Bellic from GTA 4 did not like unnecessary violence. He was famous as a reluctant villain who was more successful in making people sympathetic towards his story.

2. Storyline

Image Credits: gamesradar

Most players who have played both the games will acknowledge that GTA 4 had a more appealing story than GTA 5. The former had a dark vibe in its story, which was missing in the next instalment.

Since GTA 5 offered three playable characters, it was difficult for some gamers to follow the story of all three simultaneously. GTA 4, on the other hand, had one protagonist whose story was hard-hitting and easily understood.

3. Cars and police

Damage comparison of cars (Image Credits: PlayGround, YouTube)

The cars in GTA 4 were heavier and more realistic than the ones in its successor. GTA 5 had high-speed sports cars which looked great, sometimes too good to be true, while the crash details in GTA 4 were also more pronounced.

The police were a nuisance in the former, whereas in GTA 4, if players did not provoke them or have sufficient cause to be arrested, the officers of the law would not bother them. So, players could go ahead and enjoy criminal life without much fear in this instalment.

4. Realism

Realistic physics in GTA 4 (Image Credits: Crowbcat, YouTube)

Another important place where GTA 4 is better is the realistic depiction of regular events. One of the most glaring examples is the reaction of non-playable characters to gunshots.

Apart from this, the water physics was also more realistic in this title. Swimming feels more natural in GTA 4 as well, and the waves also looks more practical. Players could also push non-playable characters out of the way, which was a fun feature in this game.

5. Multiplayer mode

GTA Online (Image Credits: Wallpaperflare)

The multiplayer mode in GTA 4 was simple and easy to play. It allowed up to 16 players in case of the Xbox and PlayStation, and 32 players in case of a PC.

The multiplayer or the online mode of GTA 5, popularly known as GTA Online, is way more complicated. No cheats are allowed, and players with more money have an added advantage when it comes to weapons and cars.