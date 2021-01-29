Top 5 interesting GTA 4 characters

GTA 4 is a treasure trove of interesting characters. While the game is darker and grittier than some of its predecessors, its lovable cast remains interesting enough to retain a player's attention.

GTA 4's characters are more realistic than past games in the series, which helps cast this title stand out more as they come across three-dimensional.

This article will primarily focus on the primary GTA 4 characters. Although, some of their exploits in other games may be mentioned, if noteworthy enough. Likewise, characters that don't do much in GTA 4 but are more prominent in later games won't be considered.

Five interesting GTA 4 characters

#5 - United Liberty Paper Contact

The mysterious United Liberty Paper Contact, also known as Agent ULP and Bernard, is a powerful authority figure. In this game, he reprises a somewhat similar role to Mike Toreno from GTA San Andreas. While the player won't know much about this individual's past, they can still understand his character.

ULP doesn't claim to be a good guy but mentions that he works for the good guys. In this game, he manipulated Niko to do his bidding to smuggle Darko Brevic to Liberty City.

The United Liberty Paper Contact even shows up in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

#4 - Bruce "Motivation" Kibbutz

Popularly known as Brucie Kibbutz, this character's personality is better known to players in GTA 4. He is overly excited and is constantly overcompensating for one some reason. This makes him a perfect foil to the cynical Bellic.

His questionable sexuality is also interesting to some players, as he routinely deflects questions about his sexual orientation with statements like, "Brucie likes pussy... remember that, all right?" His roid rage antics also makes him one of the more memorable characters. This issue later traps him with trouble in the GTA Online DLC, The Diamond Casino & Resort. He also gets Tao Cheng in trouble because of his rage.

#3 - Jacob Hughes

Little Jacob, also known as Jacob Hughes, is an interesting character who also happens to be the tritagonist of GTA 4. His drugs and arms-trafficking dealings are exciting, as the latter business allows him to sell weapons at a discount to Bellic if his friendship stat is at 75%. The former business is also another way for Bellic to earn money, making Hughes one of the more useful characters in GTA 4.

Aside from his businesses, Hughes is loyal to Bellic throughout GTA 4. His role is similar to past tritagonists like Cesar Vialpando in GTA San Andreas.

#2 - Roman Bellic

Bellic is a noteworthy character past the 'Let's go bowling' meme. At the start of the game, he is a liar glorifying his American life with tales of being with many women, fancy sports cars, and the beautiful home he owned. In reality, he's a cab driver living in an unremarkable apartment with his love interest Mallorie Bardas, who is having an affair with Vladimir Glebov - a minor antagonist.

Bellic is the deuteragonist of GTA 4, constantly helping his cousin, Niko Bellic, throughout GTA 4. Eventually, their life gets out of control, but this character eventually pulls through.

In the end, Bellic wins a lot of money from gambling, which allows him to start his own taxi company.

#1 - Niko Bellic

The main protagonist of GTA 4, Niko Bellic, is an interesting character. Because of his presence, this title is sometimes heralded as the best game in the series. It's dark, gritty, and a more realistic portrayal of the American dream than other GTA titles. By the end, Bellic isn't a kingpin or highly successful businessman. Instead, he likely gives up the life of crime.

However, before all of that, Bellic was an immigrant to the area who likely participated in war crimes during the Slavic wars. Life experiences make him jaded and cynical, often paranoid about traitors. Compared to past protagonists in the GTA series, Bellic is a breath of fresh air.

