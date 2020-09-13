GTA 4 is unarguably the most divisive game in the series and one that still encourages fan discussions even today, nearly 11 years after its release. The game was a creative left turn for Rockstar, as it has crafted the GTA franchise with a much more grounded and darker approach.
As was the case with a lot of games from the seventh console generation (PS3, Xbox 360), GTA 4 had a distinct visual aesthetic of desaturated colour palettes and a 'darker tone'. However, Rockstar was looking to not only have a different visual aesthetic, but to carry that over to the story as well.
Some people would expect that a game as grounded in reality as GTA 4 would not include cheat codes. However, Rockstar, not the one to break tradition, had a number of them.
Not just that, but GTA 4 also introduced an all-new way of inputting cheat codes in the game. It gave players a fully interactive phone, which they could use to input cheats.
Also Read: 5 best games announced at Ubisoft Forward.
GTA 4 Cheat Codes for PC
- Max Health & Armor: Dial 362-555-0100
- Max Health, Armor and Ammo: Dial 482-555-0100
- Weapons 1: Dial 486-555-0150
- Weapons 2: Dial 486-555-0100
- Remove Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0100
- Raise Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0150
- Change Weather: Dial 468-555-0100
- Spawn Annihilator Helicopter: Dial 359-555-0100
- Spawn Banshee: Dial 265-555-2423
- Spawn Cognoscenti: Dial 227-555-0142
- Spawn Comet: Dial 227-555-0175
- Spawn Buffalo: Dial 227-555-0100
- Spawn Jetmax: Dial 938-555-0100
- Spawn NRG-900: Dial 625-555-0100
- Spawn Sanchez: Dial 625-555-0150
- Spawn SuperGT: Dial 227-555-0168
- Spawn Turismo: Dial 227-555-0147
While the number of cheats was significantly less than other games in the GTA franchise, they would still prove extremely useful. However, the cheat codes did not grant the player the usual over-the-top ridiculousness like the previous games.
This was indeed a conscious decision from Rockstar to deliver a much more grounded experience than before.
Also Read: Rockstar renews domain names for GTA VI and Vice City Online.Published 13 Sep 2020, 11:03 IST