GTA 4 is unarguably the most divisive game in the series and one that still encourages fan discussions even today, nearly 11 years after its release. The game was a creative left turn for Rockstar, as it has crafted the GTA franchise with a much more grounded and darker approach.

As was the case with a lot of games from the seventh console generation (PS3, Xbox 360), GTA 4 had a distinct visual aesthetic of desaturated colour palettes and a 'darker tone'. However, Rockstar was looking to not only have a different visual aesthetic, but to carry that over to the story as well.

Some people would expect that a game as grounded in reality as GTA 4 would not include cheat codes. However, Rockstar, not the one to break tradition, had a number of them.

Not just that, but GTA 4 also introduced an all-new way of inputting cheat codes in the game. It gave players a fully interactive phone, which they could use to input cheats.

Also Read: 5 best games announced at Ubisoft Forward.

GTA 4 Cheat Codes for PC

Max Health & Armor: Dial 362-555-0100

Max Health, Armor and Ammo: Dial 482-555-0100

Weapons 1: Dial 486-555-0150

Weapons 2: Dial 486-555-0100

Remove Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0100

Raise Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0150

Change Weather: Dial 468-555-0100

Spawn Annihilator Helicopter: Dial 359-555-0100

Spawn Banshee: Dial 265-555-2423

Spawn Cognoscenti: Dial 227-555-0142

Spawn Comet: Dial 227-555-0175

Spawn Buffalo: Dial 227-555-0100

Spawn Jetmax: Dial 938-555-0100

Spawn NRG-900: Dial 625-555-0100

Spawn Sanchez: Dial 625-555-0150

Spawn SuperGT: Dial 227-555-0168

Spawn Turismo: Dial 227-555-0147

While the number of cheats was significantly less than other games in the GTA franchise, they would still prove extremely useful. However, the cheat codes did not grant the player the usual over-the-top ridiculousness like the previous games.

This was indeed a conscious decision from Rockstar to deliver a much more grounded experience than before.

Also Read: Rockstar renews domain names for GTA VI and Vice City Online.