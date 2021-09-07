How to get a girlfriend in GTA 5: A step-by-step guide

GTA 5 players can technically have girlfriends, although it's more akin to one-time meetings than a full relationship.

Ever since GTA San Andreas, players could engage in romantic encounters. Getting a girlfriend in GTA 5 is slightly different than previous games. They no longer have special abilities like they did before. Regardless, they are much easier to get with now.

GTA 5 players can have casual intercourse with various women. This particular feature is mostly available for dancers. However, there are a few special ones to look out for. GTA 5 players can get themselves a girlfriend if they carefully follow these steps.

How to get a girlfriend in GTA 5

The Vanilla Unicorn (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlike previous games, players don't have to date girlfriends. There is no need to dress a certain way or go out to eat. However, their girlfriends have to like them.

There are two methods to acquiring them. The first involves going to a club to seduce the dancers. Meanwhile, the second involves a few optional events. When done successfully, players will get their phone numbers.

Here is what GTA 5 players should do for each situation.

Going to the club

Franklin, Michael, and Trevor should visit the Vanilla Unicorn club. Here, they can request a private dance with one of the dancers. During the performance, they can raise the like meter with this particular dancer.

GTA 5 players can either flirt or try to touch them. Apart from that, they can also throw money at them when they are pole dancing.

Not every dancer will accept the player's advances. Here are the four that will:

Sapphire

Juliet

Nikki

Infernus

Once the like meter is completely full, GTA 5 players will ask the dancer if they want to go home with them. Afterwards, the latter will give away their phone number. Players may call them at specific times for another rendezvous. They may even send pictures from time to time.

Special girlfriends

There are two special girlfriends in GTA 5. Ursula can only be seen in a random event. Meanwhile, Liz Macallen only shows up in a private taxi fare. Franklin has access to both, while Trevor can only get with Ursula. Michael is unable to get with either of them.

Ursula is a hitchhiker and potential serial killer. She was found on North Calafia Way near Mount Chiliad. GTA 5 players can take her back to El Gordo Drive. Alternatively, Trevor can also feed her to the Altruistic Cult. Doing so will render her unavailable for the rest of the game.

Liz will be obtainable once Franklin buys Downtown Cab Company. During a special fare, GTA 5 players will have to deal with her jealous boyfriend. Once they take care of him, Liz will greatly appreciate it. Following these events, she will become a girlfriend.

A few notes on girlfriends in GTA 5

The like meter resets after every dance. Players should keep that in mind the next time they visit the club.

GTA 5 players have to complete at least one of these for 100% completion. It doesn't matter which girlfriend it is. This can be done early in the game. Having said that, the Vanilla Unicorn is right near where Franklin lives.

On the same topic, players should be wary of the bouncers. The latter might eject them for physically touching the dancers. However, this will no longer be an issue after Trevor acquires the club.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

