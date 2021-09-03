5 of the coolest GTA 5 mods from Nexus Mods

When it comes to awesome GTA 5 mods, players can often find them over at the Nexus Mods.

For those who don't know, Nexus Mods is one of the largest websites of its kind. There is an active modding community for various games and it's no surprise that GTA 5 mods are highly regarded here. Players want the game to constantly evolve. Since GTA 6 won't be out for a while, this is the alternative.

GTA 5 mods can range from custom sounds to better graphics. Some of them can even alter the gameplay. They are a testament to the game's popularity. Players can turn an old experience into something new. Nexus Mods offer replay value for a game released in 2013.

Five really cool GTA 5 mods from Nexus Mods

5) Better vehicle deformation

Nexus Mods can redfine the GTA 5 experience (Image via Corinarh, using assets from Rockstar Games)

The vehicle deformation in GTA 5 isn't nearly as detailed as it was in GTA 4. However, this mod turns it up a notch.

Vehicles now display more damage when taking hits. They can even lose individual parts, such as wheels and front bumpers. Vehicular destruction has never been more fun with Nexus Mods.

4) GU Mod

GTA 5 mods allows players to do anything (Image via GoroUnreal, using assets from Rockstar Games)

Nexus Mods is a community built with creative ideas. Players now have the power to do whatever they want. This GTA 5 mod allows them to perform various actions on command. Suffice to say, all sorts of wacky hijinks can take place.

For instance, players can now teleport into different locations. They can also clip through objects and even go crazy with ragdoll physics. Players can do anything they want with GTA 5 mods.

3) Pinnacle Reality ENB

Los Santos looks much better with ENB (Image via Digital Dreams, using assets from Rockstar Games)

Los Santos is a beautiful city, especially in enhanced versions of the game. However, what was cutting edge yesterday is quite tepid by today's standards. Nexus Mods is all about pushing the system to its limits. Thankfully, Digital Dreams takes it to the next level with this GTA 5 mod.

ENB stands for Enhanced Natural Beauty. This mod will make GTA 5 look as realistic as possible. To achieve this, Pinnacle Reality ENB uses frame rendering for high quality images. It makes GTA 5 visually gorgeous and a sight to behold.

2) Character Menu

Players can be who they want to be with Nexus Mods (Image via Dalton, using assets from Rockstar Games)

Dalton created a GTA 5 mod that gives players access to the character menu. They can now play as any character within the game. Not only that, players can also change their clothing and physical features.

For example, they can now perform heists as Lester Crest. It's a fun little mod that lets the players fool around with character models.

1) 100% Save File

Here is Franklin on top of Mount Chiliad (Image via DireZephyr, using assets from Rockstar Games)

100% game completion is hard work. It takes so much time finding all the collectibles. Luckily, GTA 5 mods are a way to bypass these requirements. DireZephyr created a mod where players already have a 100% save file.

Doing so allows them to see UFO sightings on Mount Chiliad. Some may argue this mod takes away any sense of achievement. However, most players will never see 100% completion anyways. GTA 5 mods allow them to enjoy a fully beaten game instead.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

