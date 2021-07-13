5 most difficult GTA games based on 100% completion

100% completion in the GTA series is a time-consuming task that entirely depends on its overall difficulty.

Truly dedicated GTA players can test their skills by fully completing the game. It's not enough to finish the story; players must complete every set of objectives.

It can be mission strings, collectibles, and side activities. Readers must note that not every task is required for 100% completion (such as browsing every website in GTA 5).

However, it can be a challenging undertaking without a complete guide. Sometimes, a required mission might accidentally be skipped, which necessitates a new run or a different save file.

For the most part, 100% completion is difficult for two reasons: repetitive tasks and demanding missions.

Five demanding GTA titles based on 100% completion

5) GTA 3

What makes GTA 3 difficult is the unrelenting missions. Due to a lack of balance, several missions are a frustrating exercise in failure.

Espresso-2-Go! is a painful reminder of why players need to rely on walkthroughs. There is no in-game map, the time limit is strict, and enemies are too powerful.

Readers must also keep in mind that finishing specific missions will prevent the completion of related ones. For example, if GTA 3 gamers take up Last Requests, they will be unable to complete the remaining mafia-based missions.

Waka-Gashira Wipeout! is another example; it shouldn't be done until Kenji's mission string is over.

Unlike the vast majority of GTA titles, this one yields no rewards for 100% completion. It's simply bragging rights for the respective players.

4) GTA 4

GTA 4 has no checkpoint system found in GTA 5. As a result, some missions can be a teeth-grinding process. There are also more side activities than in previous games. Players must beat their friends in various sports, capture wanted criminals, and steal many vehicles.

The most repetitive task involves finding 200 pigeons across Liberty City, and these creatures are not easy to find. GTA 4 gamers will need to consult online guides to find every single flying rat. The biggest problem is there are too many of them.

Unfortunately, GTA 4 has one of the weakest rewards for 100% completion. All that users get is unlimited ammunition. What doesn't help is a bug that causes ammo to be lost if it's over the limit.

3) GTA 5

Thankfully, the checkpoint system in GTA 5 makes the missions easier. However, the vast map size poses a major problem.

Given the number of collectibles required for 100% completion, it can take forever to find everything. The worst part is that gamers must buy the $150,000,000 golf club, which requires financial skill.

While there are fewer story missions, they must complete several random encounters. Some are specific to Franklin, Michael, and Trevor, requiring players to be mindful of which character they play. They also have to complete several different sports, some of which take several minutes.

Fans must remember that users need to choose the Deathwish ending. Otherwise, they might lose access to the required missions.

GTA 5 players who gain 100% achievement will get a new t-shirt. If they own enhanced versions of the game, they can also unlock a new mission.

2) GTA Vice City

While GTA Vice City has its fair share of brutal missions (such as Death Row and The Driver), it's not nearly as unforgiving as GTA 3. Nonetheless, players will have their patience tested when finishing these missions.

They need to save up a lot of money to buy the various properties in Vice City. A few of them are required to progress through the story. Most of them have specific missions that are unlocked when GTA players purchase the asset.

GTA Vice City provides one of the more satisfactory rewards for 100% completion. Tommy Vercetti now has 200 health and armor, along with unlimited ammo and three bodyguards. He also gets a funny t-shirt.

1) GTA San Andreas

Given the massive size and scope of GTA San Andreas, it will take some time to complete everything. Each of the three major cities, along with the nearby areas, has unique collectibles. With the introduction of the swimming mechanic, players now have to search the seas.

GTA San Andreas does require them to complete every course in driving, boating, and flying schools. At the very least, gold medals are not needed for 100% completion. In financial terms, gamers better pay up to $879,000 to attain every single asset within the game.

CJ will get unlimited ammo, a million dollars, and spawns for the Rhino tank and Hydra for all their hard-earned efforts. Most of the difficulty is due to how big the game is: there is so much to do in GTA San Andreas.

