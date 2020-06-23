Franklin from GTA 5: All you need to know about the character

Franklin is one of the three main protagonists of GTA 5.

Franklin Clinton from GTA 5. Image: WallpaperAccess.

GTA 5 presents three main characters that you can play as. One of them is Franklin Clinton. Franklin, the youngest of the three protagonists, was born and raised in Los Santos and his best friend is Lamar Davis. Franklin, along with his partners in crime, Michael De Santa and Trevor Philips takes part in various heists across the city.

Having a tough childhood, Franklin had to struggle for his existence from a very young age. Franklin was always optimistic and wanted to make more of himself rather than just a petty criminal.

Franklin’s relationship with other protagonists in GTA 5

Franklin with Trevor (left) and Michael (right). Image: HipWallpaper.

Franklin and Michael did not have a smooth start but when Franklin loses his job at the car dealership, he approaches Michael for a job. Franklin helps Michael deal with some personal issues and gradually becomes an accomplice in all his criminal missions. Franklin looks up to Michael as a father figure in GTA 5.

Franklin gets acquainted with Trevor when Michael introduces the two. Trevor and Franklin are not very close but Franklin considers Trevor to be a mentor and a guide.

Franklin is also contacted by Lester Crest, the deuteragonist of GTA 5, to do few assassination jobs for him. As an ode to his good job, Lester offers him a house where he eventually moves.

Franklin’s character in GTA 5

Franklin aiming at his target. Image: USgamer.

Franklin is not as cruel and heartless like Trevor and is not as shrewd and cunning like Michael. Franklin is an ambitious young man who is very eager to make his reputation in the criminal world.

Since Franklin is a gifted driver and a good shooter, the cops do not stand a chance to catch him. Franklin is good at accomplishing tha tasks assigned due to his calm disposition and his capability to think logically.

He also deals with the heart-break over his girlfriend’s betrayal with sadness and loneliness rather than becoming vindictive. He is sensitive and cares about the people who are close to him.