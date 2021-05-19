5 best GTA Online vehicles before Next Gen update in 2021

Rockstar Games recently announced the Next Gen update for consoles, and this will likely bring in a ton of new content for GTA Online. However, GTA players are always eagerly looking forward to new vehicles because they play a crucial role in gameplay.

Every GTA Online player needs a suitable vehicle to survive and complete heists. Vehicles are an essential commodity in the GTA world. Hence, meaningful investment in a reliable vehicle goes a long way in ensuring success in the game.

Vehicles in GTA Online are expensive. Choosing one is an important decision because it is likely that players will be stuck with it for a long time before affording the next purchase. With that in mind, this article discusses five of the best vehicles currently in GTA Online before the Next Gen update.

Five best GTA Online vehicles before Next Gen

#1 - Oppressor Mk II

The overpowered hoverbike is reminiscent of the Specter from Saints Row: The Third. The Oppressor Mk II is the hoverbike variant of the rocket-powered motorcycle, Oppressor.

Since the vehicle was introduced to GTA Online, players have complained that it has caused an imbalance in gameplay, with griefers exploiting its unique advantages. Nevertheless, the Oppressor Mk II is an excellent choice for missions, as it can tear apart unarmored vehicles easily. However, it is a bad choice against heavily armored vehicles.

#2 - Deluxo

Based on the DeLorean DMC-12 from "Back to the Future," the Deluxo is an impressive performer. Its hover/flyer mode gives players the ability to evade enemies easily.

The Deluxo can be fitted with driver-operated weapons, making it ideal for destroying unarmored vehicles, but the car becomes much slower while flying.

#3 - TM-02 Khanjali

A futuristic tank based on the PL-01 Polish Light Tank, the Khanjali has better durability and performance than the Rhino Tank. When fully occupied, it is a force to be reckoned with as it has access to a devastating arsenal of weapons.

It's the go-to choice for a tank in GTA Online and is best suited for co-op gameplay. The Khanjali is not a good choice for anything other than combat. However, it is still relatively slow compared to other armored vehicles.

#4 - Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

The Insurgent Pick-Up Custom is a customizable variant of the Insurgent Pick-Up, with the added ability to tow an anti-aircraft trailer.

The Insurgent is a light armored vehicle with decent handling and impressive armor, which can even withstand tank rounds from the sides. The added advantage is the mounted turret, providing decent firepower and armor. The custom variant adds an anti-air firing capability usable in co-op mode.

#5 - Armored Kuruma

The armored variant of the regular Kuruma is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online, which can be adapted for everything from racing to heists.

The Kuruma is based on the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X, with some design elements of the Subaru WRX STI, two iconic tuners that are noted for their execution. The performance of the Kuruma in GTA Online is similarly impressive, making it one of the fastest off-road cars in-game. The armored variant is nearly impervious to gunfire.