Top 3 Heists for making money in GTA Online in 2020

GTA Online could make the case for being one of the most exciting online multiplayer experiences in gaming on the back of its Heists alone.

Heists are essentially PvE missions that involve the completion of a set of objectives as well as set-up missions and walking away with tons of cash.

Heists were the focal point of GTA 5's Story Mode but didn't arrive in GTA Online until 2015. Once they did, they became the game's biggest selling point and an exciting mode that also paid out handsomely.

The first few Heists are a good introduction to the Heist formula, but they don't pay out nearly as much as the ones that come later.

To begin doing Heists in GTA Online, players often require some sort of a pre-requisite property such as a High-End apartment or an Arcade.

Here's a look at the highest-paying Heists in the game in 2020 that should be the player's focus from the start.

Top 3 money-making Heists in GTA Online in 2020

#1 The Doomsday Heist

Property Required: Facility (starts from $1,250,000)

The Doomsday Heist was the highest-paying Heist in GTA Online and could still make the argument for being one of the best ones in the game.

As the Heist isn't just a one-and-done, there are a total of 3 Acts involved, culminating in the Doomsday Finale.

Potential Payout:

• ­Act I: $325,000 - $812,500

• ­Act II: $475,000 - $1,187,500

• ­Act III: $1,200,000 - $1,500,000

Players Required: 2-4

#2 Diamond Casino Heist

Property Required: Arcade (starts from ­$1,235,000)

In order to play this particular Heist in GTA Online, players must either be a CEO/VIP or an MC in the game.

The Diamond Casino Heist opened up the game in a big way as there were multiple ways in which one could approach the Heist and tons of secondary objectives for the player to hit. The Heist feels much more expansive and open than any that came before.

The Diamond Casino Heist feels very much like Ocean's Eleven, with a dash of Point Break thrown in, and is a favorite of the GTA community.

The Heist can be approached in a variety of ways, and the payout can also depend on the buyer that the player chooses for the payment. Higher-level buyers might be harder to reach, but the payout will be much higher.

Maximum Potential Payout:

Cash: $2,115,000

Artwork: $2,350,000

Gold: $2,585,000

Diamonds: $3,619,000

Player's required: 2-4

#3 Cayo Perico Heist

Property/Vehicle Required: The Kostaka Submarine (starts from $2,200,000)

The newest Heist in GTA Online is a significant step-up from the previous ones. The Cayo Perico Heist takes place in an entirely different location than Los Santos. While the prerequisites and set-up are quite significant, the Heist can also be played solo so that the player can keep the entire payout for themselves.

However, the Heist will be quite challenging to do when alone, and the limit of secondary objectives that the player can loot will be quickly reached. Therefore, playing with friends and crew will help alleviate any challenges that the player will face.

The set-up and intel-gathering for this particular Heist will take a lot of work, but the payout definitely makes it worth it.

Minimum Payout: $1,078,000

Maximum Potential Payout: $4,570,600 (4 players)

Players Required: 1-4