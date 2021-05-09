Top 5 sports classic cars in GTA Online in 2021

These five sports classic cars are some of the best choices a GTA Online player could make for its category.

This ranking isn't based on one particular category. Instead, it's a listicle for five sports classic cars ranking them based on their overall usefulness somewhere in the GTA Online metagame. Some of it will be related to general races, whereas the rest of it will be based on their usefulness in freemode.

There are nearly fifty sports classic cars in GTA Online, but not all of them are worth a player's time or money. Hence, having a simple guide like this might help new players decide which stylish yet efficient sports classic car can help them out. These are five of the best sports classic cars in GTA Online, but their ranking could be adjusted for players who prioritize certain aspects over another.

Top five sports classic cars in GTA Online in 2021

#5 - Cheetah Classic

The Cheetah Classic (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Cheetah Classic is often compared to the Turismo Classic in terms of potency in GTA Online races. Both vehicles are exceptional in certain circuits, often offering near-identical performance in some categories. Whereas the Turismo Classic has superior acceleration, the Cheetah Classic has better braking. Both vehicles have their advantages, so it's sometimes a matter of preference.

The Cheetah Classic is a little bit slower than the Turismo Classic, as the Cheetah Classic is capable of going up to 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h). It's only 0.5 mph (0.81 km/h) slower than the Turismo Classic, so it's still very good for races.

It only costs $865,000, making it the 17th most expensive sports classic car in GTA Online. Given its price and its performance, it's certainly a good investment for sports classic car aficionados.

#4 - Turismo Classic

The Turismo Classic (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Turismo Classic has some of the best overall stats out of any sports classic car in GTA Online. Technically speaking, it's only beaten by the Swinger in terms of sheer overall stats. Fortunately for the Turismo Classic, it's faster than the Swinger by nearly 2 mph, which can come in handy in certain situations.

Race enthusiasts do love the Turismo Classic's versatility in the races it's allowed in. What makes it even better is that it's one of the cheaper sports classic cars in GTA Online, as it's only priced at $705,000.

Its top speed is 120.75 mph (194.33 km/h), making it the sixth-fastest sports classic car around. However, players need to remember that speed isn't everything.

#3 - Swinger

The Swinger (Image via GTA Wiki)

If GTA Online fans love to drag race, then they cannot go wrong with the Swinger. It's the best sports classic car in terms of sheer stats, particularly because its acceleration dwarfs its competition. It might not be the fastest sports classic car in GTA Online, but it can go from 0 to its max speed far quicker than any of its contemporaries can.

Speaking of its max speed, the Swinger is capable of going up to a respectable 118.25 mph (190.30 km/h), making it the 14th fastest sports classic car in GTA Online. However, it is worth remembering that its acceleration is significantly better than the 13 faster cars, meaning that Swinger fans can feel like they're going faster in some situations.

The Swinger only costs $909,000, making it the 16th most expensive sports classic car in GTA Online.

#2 - Deluxo

The Deluxo (Image via GTA Wiki)

A flying weaponized vehicle is always the thing of nightmares in GTA Online. Unfortunately, the Deluxo can still be destroyed by a single missile. That said, the Deluxo is still fantastic for exploring the GTA Online world simply because of its' flyer/hover mode capabilities.

Its stats might not seem impressive on paper, but the sheer mobility given to it whilst in flight is too good to ignore. Although the game says it has a good speed stat, the Deluxo is actually the second-fastest sports classic car, right behind the Toreador (according to the Broughy method, it's 127.25 mph [204.79 km/h]).

It is the single most expensive sports classic car in GTA Online, costing a whopping $4,721,500. It is easier to use in the air compared to the Toreador, at least.

#1 - Toreador

The Toreador (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Toreador does it all. It has excellent stats, especially its speed (being the fastest at 135.25 mph [217.66 km/h]), and it is also a flying weaponized vehicle. Unlike the Deluxo, the Toreador is incapable of flying as easily. Still, its booster allows it to stay up in the air for a good period of time. Plus, it can take a few direct rocket hits, something the Deluxo cannot claim to do.

It is also cheaper at a fair price of $3,660,000. This does make it the second-most expensive sports classic car on the market, but it wipes the floor with every single one of them in a PVP scenario bar no exception. It's not just the single best sports classic car in GTA Online; it's one of the best GTA Online vehicles, period.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.