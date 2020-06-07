GTA: Online Ocelot Swinger sale & discounted price

GTA: Online runs a lot of sales for various vehicles in the game, the current sale is for the Ocelot Swinger.

The Ocelot Swinger is a classic sports car, released in GTA: Online as part of the After Hours update.

The Ocelot Swinger is one of the flashiest looking cars in GTA: Online. The car was released as a part of the After Hours update.

It is a classic car that is as fast as it looks.It is one of the best cars that you can buy in the game. The description of the Ocelot Swinger on Legendary Motorsport reads:

"The Ocelot Swinger was supposed to be a myth. A few blueprints got passed around by collectors, but it just didn't seem possible: the aerodynamics were decades ahead of their time, the engineering too complex for a classic car, the bodywork so alluring that just feathering the clutch would feel like cheating on your spouse. But now, thanks to the power of assembly robotics and easily monetized nostalgia, the legend has finally hit the streets."

How much does the Ocelot Swinger cost in GTA: Online? Where to Buy It From?

This might be the best time to buy the Ocelot Swinger if you're in the market for a classic vehicle that can move as fast as it looks.

GTA: Online is running a sale on the Ocelot Swinger and has slashed its prices significantly.

GTA: Online Ocelot Swinger discounted price

The price of the Ocelot Swinger has been slashed from $909,000 to $545,4000 and makes it a great buy for vehicle enthusiasts in GTA: Online.

The car has a fantastic acceleration and can reach its top speed quickly, making it a great car for impromptu races with friends.

The car also looks fantastic, which makes it an impressive car to own. Cruising around Los Santos with your friends in multiple Ocelot Swingers is simply one of the best ways you can cruise around in the game.

Be sure to head over to Legendary Motorsports and place an order for your Ocelot Swinger.

