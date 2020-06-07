Hitman 2: How to Download on PC

Hitman 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed soft reboot of the franchise in 2016.

Hitman 2 was received exceptionally well and proved to be the most polished Hitman experience in the franchise.

Hitman 2

Developed by IO Interactive, Hitman 2 is the sequel to the soft reboot of the Hitman franchise. WB Interactive Entertainment acquired the rights to publish Hitman 2 instead of Square Enix, who published the previous two games: Hitman Absolution and Hitman (2016).

The franchise has only gotten better with each release. However, Hitman Absolution split the audience right down the middle with its more action-oriented campaign and considerably less freedom.

After a long break between releases, IO Interactive released Hitman in 2016, a completely fresh take in terms of game structure.

Instead of the entire game and all its levels present upon release, IO decided to release each level as Episodes. Meaning, each level was huge and demanded replays, and gave the players a tonne of freedom to experiment with their approach to each target.

How to Download Hitman 2 on PC

Hitman 2 On Steam

It is the second game in the new episodic release structure, and was received even better than the first game. Hitman 2 is one of the best Hitman games in the franchise and is a wonderful game from start to end.

The game is now available with all episodes/ missions available to the player from the moment it is purchased. The game is available on Steam for a relatively low price tag and you can download it from this link, here.

The game is an evolution of everything the 2016 Hitman managed to do right: the levels are larger and demand more exploration, and the variety of locations in the game is just perfect.

Hitman 2 is the most polished Hitman experience in the franchise, demanding that you replay every little multiple times in order to gain mastery over it. You can even take the experience Online, setting Contracts for other players.

