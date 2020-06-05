The Last of Us HBO show: What we know so far

The Last of Us HBO Show was announced over Twitter on the 5th of March, and fans cannot wait for it any longer.

The show is speculated to air in late 2021 or early 2022.

The Last of Us Part II, Releasing on the 19th of June

The Last of Us is perhaps one of the biggest successes in gaming in terms of critical reception and commercial success.

Naughty Dog has been known to put out quality AAA titles that eventually become system exclusive sellers. This has happened ever since Crash Bandicoot became the unofficial mascot of PlayStation back during its release.

Same is the case with Uncharted series being the system-seller for PS3. Naughty Dog has barely ever put a foot wrong and it is down to their dedication to deliver the most quality narrative-based single-player experiences.

The success of The Last of Us was no surprise given the quality of game. It was quickly touted to be one of the best games on the PS3, and later Remastered on the PS4.

The Last of Us Part II's release is just around the corner, but it isn't the only Last of Us project in the pipeline.

The Last of Us HBO Show: Everything we Know

HBO's twitter handled announced on the 5th of March, that the director of the Last of Us , Neil Druckmann and HBO are working on a Last of Us TV show for HBO.

Captioned with the Fireflies' motto 'Look for the light' and a spray painted logo of the Fireflies.

Who is Developing/Writing the Show?

It was confirmed in the tweet by HBO that Neil Druckmann, co-director of the first game and Craig Mazin will be developing the series adaptation of The Last of Us.

Craig Mazin, is the mind behind the extremely well crafted and brilliant, Chernobyl. Chernobyl was HBO's one of the most highly acclaimed shows of the last decade. Mazin is great at building a grim atmosphere that is both grounded yet on a scale unimaginable. He is a perfect choice for the kind of tone The Last of Us needs.

Neil Druckmann has proven himself to be a very capable writer, after putting out back-to-back successes with Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us.

When is it Coming Out?

Major speculation for the show's release date points to a late 2021 release or an early 2022 release.

Which Characters Will Be Present in the Show?

Perhaps no adaptation of The Last of Us will be complete without Joel and Ellie at the center of it all, so we might be correct to assume their presence in the show.

Neil Druckmann has suggested that Tess, Marlene, Tommy and Maria will all be present in the show. Meaning that the show will have most of the cast of characters from the games, and perhaps some new ones.

What Timeline is it set in?

This has not yet been confirmed by the creators or HBO, but we can assume it might be set in the same timeline as that of the game.

However, due to episodic nature of a tv show, it can also show some moments from Joel's past before he met Ellie. Joel's past as a brutal survivor has always been shrouded in mystery and might be a great avenue for the show to explore.

Who has been casted for the roles?

The cast has not been confirmed by the show's creators and HBO, but we have put together our own personal list as to which actors would be perfect for the role, check it out here:

