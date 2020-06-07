Hitman 2: PC System Requirements

Hitman 2 is one of the best games available on PC and is a masterful stealth-action game.

The game is gorgeous to look at and plays extremely smooth, it requires a decent gaming setup to run properly.

Hitman 2 (picture credits: wallpapersden)

The 2016 Hitman was a breath of fresh air and a much needed hit for IO Interactive after the polarizing Hitman Absolution.

Although Hitman: Absolution was a decent stealth-action game, although it wasn't as good of a 'Hitman' game. It relied more on action-oriented set pieces rather than the stealth sandbox the franchise known for.

Hitman games have certain elements that make it stand out among the rest of the franchises in the genre such as:

Large sandbox-style levels that encourage multiple replays of the level.

Freedom of picking multiple approaches.

The option of hiding in plain sight rather than traditional stealth in video games.

Hitman: Absolution stripped back certain elements of the franchise, making it more accessible to new players but alienated a lot of its loyal fan-base from before.

Hitman 2: System Requirements

Hitman 2 followed the same episodic structure of Hitman 2016, releasing each level as an episode through its release cycle.

(picture credits: pc gamer)

The game was received exceptionally well and is considered as the best Hitman experience in the franchise. The game is no slouch when it comes to graphical detail and gameplay depth, therefore, expect it to squeeze your gaming setup for all its worth.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: OS 64-bit Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Reccomended Requirements:

CPU: Intel CPU Core i7 4790 4 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 16 GB

OS: OS 64-bit Windows 7 / 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) or Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD GPU Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

