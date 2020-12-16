Pegassi Toreador in GTA Online: All you need to know about the game's newest Sports Classic car

This is a great time for players who have been away from GTA Online to get back into the game. Each title update brings a whole lot of new things to the table, and the Cayo Perico Heist DLC does the same.

Cars of all shapes and sizes are available in GTA Online, with much of the Grand Theft Auto experience boiling down to the many vehicles in the game.

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see a 70s-styled Sports Classic in the line-up of new cars available in the Cayo Perico Heist DLC.

The Pegassi Toreador, available in the Warstock Cache and Carry, is a boost-assisted Sports Classic car that is as fast as it is pretty.

All you need to know about GTA Online's newest Sports Classic car, the Pegassi Toreador

Price: $3,660,000

Available in: Warstock Cache and Carry

Stored in: Garage (Personal Vehicle), Kosatka Submarine

When players look at the Sports Classic category, performance isn't as much of a priority as appearance. In the looks department, the Pegassi Toreador is one of the best-looking cars in GTA Online.

The car exudes the kind of raw power and elegance that is most seen in the muscle cars of the 70s. The retro design is, however, a red herring to the absolute blistering performance that the car packs underneath the hood.

The car sports a boost that can easily obliterate every vehicle in its path while also giving it the edge it needs to counter the missiles and gunfire from a vehicle such as an Oppressor MKII.

However, this is not all that the car is capable of as it is also a submersible. This means that the car can also be driven underwater, which makes it one of the most versatile vehicles in GTA Online.