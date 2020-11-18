GTA Online: Top 5 must-have vehicles in the game

GTA Online has an overwhelming amount of content, all of which looks incredibly appealing from the get-go. Players would be keen on spending their first big load of money on the most flashy supercar or an extravagant jet.

However, they are better off using that money to buy a business and generate money hourly in GTA Online. However, if it is vehicles that they are in the market for, there are a few that prove more useful than others and are very functional.

These might not be the fastest or prettiest vehicles in GTA Online, but they are certainly worth the investment that players make.

Five best must-have cars in GTA Online

5) Ocelot Pariah

This isn't as much a necessity as it is a car that players can buy if its raw speed and performance are what they're looking for. The handling of the Pariah can be a bit tricky, but this vehicle makes up for this in spades with its massive acceleration and impressive top speed.

The Ocelot Pariah, along with the Pfister 811, are some of the fastest cars in GTA Online and are relatively cheaper than others in their class. Players can afford to splash out every once in a while to get a good-looking ride backed up by outstanding performance.

4) Oppressor MKII

Players must bear in mind that nobody likes a GTA Online player with an Oppressor MKII. Therefore, they should be sure not to use the vehicle for griefing and ruining the game for others in Freemode.

Apart from that, this vehicle is pretty much one of the most useful to have. Also, to be noted is that buying expensive cars should serve only to spend the extra cash and not be the only objective in the game.

The Oppressor MKII can be used to complete Contact Missions and other such tasks quite easily and quickly, therefore increasing cash and RP rewards in GTA Online by quite a lot.

3) Ramp Buggy

The Ramp Buggy is one of the most curious vehicles in the game, and it gets a little tough justifying its hefty price tag. However, after players use it for the first time to escape after a Heist or Mission, it's easy to see why.

While gamers would have appreciated a little armor plating to block oncoming bullets, the vehicle is nimble enough to avoid getting into gunfights. The Ramp Buggy is especially useful to send oncoming cars flying through the air and making way for the crew in GTA Online.

It is one of the best vehicles for making a quick getaway, and its off-road capabilities make it an extremely versatile vehicle.

2) Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is speed incarnate and quite possibly the fastest way to get around in GTA Online. Without the need to follow roads, players can go to and from locations reasonably quickly in the chopper, making for extremely quick timings during missions and other such activities.

GTA Online rewards players with more cash and RP should they manage to complete missions quicker. Therefore, tasks involving traveling huge distances are best done using the Buzzard Attack Chopper.

1) Kuruma (Armored)

One of the most beloved vehicles in GTA Online, the Kuruma is the best friend for all new players in the game who want to complete missions and do Heists right out of the gate.

The armor plating essentially makes the car impenetrable, and players can shoot back at enemies without being in any real danger themselves. Thus, PvE missions become a piece of cake with the help of the Kuruma.

It should be on every new player's list as it can save them from a lot of unnecessary deaths during missions.

Note: The vehicles in this article reflect the writer's personal opinions, and what is the best to one may not be the same for others.