GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist DLC: Complete list of new vehicles and weapons in the game

One of the most exciting aspects of a GTA Online update is the newest fleet of vehicles coming into the game. The Cayo Perico Heist DLC does not disappoint as it fits snugly into its billing as the single-biggest update to the game so far.

Rockstar Games seem to have taken all the complaints regarding an apparent lack of content to heart as they have pulled out all the stops. From new vehicles to an entirely new location for its most action-packed heist yet, fans will have a lot on their hands in GTA Online.

Fans are looking forward to getting their hands on the newest vehicles in the game and to take them for a spin around Los Santos. Going into the next-gen, the Cayo Perico Heist DLC should set a precedent for future updates to follow suit and introduce changes of this scale.

Cayo Perico Heist DLC: Complete list of new vehicles and weapons in GTA Online

The Submarine can only be purchased after meeting with Miguel Madrazo in the Music Locker nightclub

It looks like Rockstar have added a total of 5 new vehicles so far, with more set to be introduced in the days to come. For now, players can buy these vehicles from Warstock Cache and Carry:

Winky ($825,000 - 1,100,000) Kurtz 31 ($2,216,250 - $2,955,000) RO-86 Alkon ($3,262,500 - $4,350,000) Aniihilator Stealth Helicopter ($2,902,500 - $3,870,000) Toreador Sports Car ($3,660,000) Longfin Boat ($1,593,750 - $2,125,000) Sparrow Helicopter (add-on to Kosatka Submarine) Kraken Avisa Small Sub (add-on to Kosatka Submarine) Dinka Veto Classic (Go-Kart)

In addition to this, players can also buy a Kosatka submarine, which starts at GTA$2,200,000. In order to buy the submarine, players must visit Miguel Madrazo in the Music Locker Nightclub.

Players who are excited about visiting the Island in Freemode are in for a let-down as the island can only be visited during the heist in GTA Online.

Meanwhile, players can also get the following new weapons in GTA Online: