GTA Online: 5 fastest Sports Classic cars in the game as of October 2020

The Sports Classic class of vehicles has become somewhat of a meme in the GTA Online community, given that Rockstar gives out a discount on these cars almost every week.

Each week players look forward to the Weekly Update in GTA Online, and they are usually met with discounted prices for Sports Classic Cars. While these vehicles are undeniably great, a little variety would be appreciated by the GTA Online players in terms of discounts.

Here we take a look at the Sports Classic cars in GTA Online and rank the top five in terms of top speed.

5 fastest Sports Classic cars in GTA Online

source: gtabase/Broughy Top Speed stats

5) Lampadati Pigalle

"French design and Italian construction, so expect style over substance and regular breakdowns. The Pigalle, a high-performance coupé, is an icon of the 70s motoring and bad taste. No wonder the ironically disposed love it."

-GTA Online description

Advertisement

Price: $400,000

Top Speed: 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h)

4) Pegassi Monroe

"Remember Italy's glory days before feminism and the Euro ruined everything? When a suitcase full of Lire would buy you an espresso and a pack of cigarettes, if you were lucky? Produced by old-money Italians in the 1960s, driven by new-money guidos in the 2010s, the Monroe is a classic supercar that has been making douchebags look stylish for over 50 years."

-GTA Online description

Price: $490,000

Top Speed: 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h)

3) Lampadati Viseris

Advertisement

"There were a lot of things to like about Lampadati's Viseris: the smooth handling, the chiseled good looks, the salt-of-the-earth engineering. More than anything else, you had to love the unmistakable roar of its barbaric V8. But if you thought that sweet, sweet song couldn't be improved, you were wrong: offset by the rattle of twin forward-facing machine guns, it takes on a whole new depth of character.

Please note: Weapon modifications can only be applied at a Vehicle Workshop inside an Avenger or Mobile Operations Center."

-GTA Online description

Price: $875,000

Top Speed: 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h)

2) Truffade Z-Type

"Weather the new Great Depression with a car from the last Great Depression. When this rolled off the production line in 1937, minorities and women knew their place. It was the world's fastest automobile. Now it's the world's most expensive second-hand automobile. One of only 10 ever made, the Z-Type is a car you can really enjoy sitting in, surrounded by armed guards, too terrified to actually drive it anywhere."

-Legendary Motorsport

Price: $950,000

Top Speed: 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h)

1) Imponte Deluxo

"The future is here, and it has gull-wing doors. Never again must you choose between the drama of the open road and the majesty of flight. Never again will you feel that lurch of panic as you accidentally drive over a cliff. At the click of a button, you will soar over trees, mountains, sharks, the slack-jawed competition, and anything else you choose.

Please note: this vehicle can be modified at a Vehicle Workshop inside an Avenger or Mobile Operations Center."

Advertisement

-Warstock Cache and Carry description

Price: $4,721,500

Top Speed: 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h)