GTA Online: The flying car

Get a hold of the flying car to escape from your enemies in GTA Online.

You have the option of two flying modes in this revamped vehicle.

Deluxo, the flying car in GTA Online (Image: YouTube)

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of flying cars? Is it of Harry and Ron stumbling their way to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, or is it a scene from Back to the Future? Well, you do not have to look further than GTA Online to live the dream of flying in a car.

The Deluxo, which was first featured in GTA Vice City, has been revamped and turned into a flying car in GTA Online. It was introduced as part of the Doomsday Heist update in late 2017.

Inspired by the car from the Back to the Future series, there are wings on the car which are very similar to the ones found on the Oppressor in GTA Online. This car can also be seen emitting heat from the rear wheel hubs when in flight.

Flight mode in The Deluxo in GTA Online

There are two flight modes that are supported by this car:

· Hovercraft

Hovercraft mode (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

In this mode, the vehicle does not fly very far off the ground. This is effective for travelling on water (even if there is a cheat code you can use for making your car float on water) in GTA Online. The only disadvantage of the car in this mode is the speed, which reduces drastically and can reach up to about 80 miles/hour at the most.

· Aircraft

Aircraft Mode (Image: GAMING SINNERS)

In this mode, four wings come out to lift the car above the ground. You can cruise around in it as you like, but maneuvering it can be a bit cumbersome over the first few tries. The problem is speed once again. If you decide to jump out of your car in mid air, the car goes into the Hovercraft mode while descending, allowing you to retrieve it back. Be sure to be equipped with a parachute before jumping out, as the car does not automatically provide you with one.

You can buy the car from Warstock Cache and Carry for $4,721,500 in GTA Online.