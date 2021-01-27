5 reasons why players should own a Pegassi Toreador in GTA Online

The Pegassi Toreador is a reasonably recent vehicle, and it is, without question, a worthwhile purchase in GTA Online.

Not all vehicles are a must-have. However, the Pegassi Toreador is unquestionably one of the best purchases in GTA Online. In terms of pure speed, it is impressive (especially when using the booster), yet this weaponized vehicle is surprisingly more diverse.

Versatility is one of the best reasons to own any vehicle, and the Pegassi Toreador is loaded in spades in that regard. For some players, it's even better than the Oppressor Mk II.

While some may dispute that claim, it's hard to question the Pegassi Toreador's usefulness and the role it plays in the current metagame in GTA.

Five reasons to own a Pegassi Toreador in GTA Online

#5 - Submarine mode

While there isn't much of an incentive at present to explore the great seas of GTA Online, having the ability to submerge a vehicle allows players to evade others quite easily.

Not many vehicles can submerge themselves underwater, so the player is generally safe when doing so.

#4 - Fantastic offensive capabilities

Infinite missiles alone make the Toreador worth purchasing in GTA Online. It isn't a weak kind of missiles either; it works in a similar vein to the Stromberg's missiles (except without a 30 missile limit).

It even has a torpedo launcher for dealing with other pesky enemies in the seas, and that's not including the powerful machine gun.

#3 - Defensive capabilities

Compared to some other offensive juggernauts, the Toreador's defensive capabilities are excellent. It can take five homing missiles before blowing up and can also survive one regular RPG round without blowing up.

It's better than the Stromberg and Deluxo in this regard, and that's not even considering its booster ability (which grants the Toreador driver better mobility).

#2 - Booster

While the Pegassi Toreador can't fly per se, it does possess the ability to use a booster. This booster grants the Toreador the ability to gain additional speed, which can help the Toreador "fly" for a short time.

Whether it's for skillful driving or destroying other players, the booster is a handy feature in GTA Online.

#1 - It's a great counter to the Oppressor Mk II

Most players utterly despise the idea of having to fight the Oppressor Mk II. Even skilled gamers can die to those driving this vehicle, so there aren't too many options for getting on with one's business. Players can either leave the lobby or fight back.

Fortunately, the Pegassi Toreador is a fantastic car capable of combating the overpowered Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online. It can take several missile shots while shooting back its own highly accurate homing missiles. Even Redditors have videos showcasing its great matchup with the unpopular Oppressor Mk II within GTA Online.