Much like all great villains in gaming history, there must also be a hero for them to engage in combat. GTA Online's biggest villain might finally have a worthy opponent.

For many years, the Oppressor MKII has reigned supreme as the villain in GTA Online. It dominates the skies and bullies those on the ground. Almost everyone in Freemode feels the far reaches of its terror. Anytime a tiny blip appears on the mini-map, players scurry in the opposite directions to seek cover.

Not long after, a shower of missiles or rapid gunfire follows to obliterates everything in the Oppressor MKII's path. The MKII is not only one of the most useful GTA Online vehicles, but it has also been massively abused and turned into a 'griefer's first choice.'

However, as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update, a new car makes its way into GTA Online. This vehicle could champion the grief of all those who have suffered the wrath of the Oppressor MKII.

Is the Pegassi Toreador the perfect counter to the Oppressor MKII in GTA Online?

The Pegassi Toreador is a mean-looking hunk of raw American muscle also a handy car in GTA Online. The car is kitted with Dual Machine Guns and a missile/torpedo launcher making the car as dangerous on land as it is underwater.

However, that is not where the party ends with the Toreador. The vehicle is equipped with a powerful boost that propels it forward. The car can also take a heavy beating, including withstanding RPGs to come away relatively unscathed.

The Oppressor MKII might be able to get a couple of shots on the car, but the Toreador has enough firepower to hit back hard. The flying gargoyles might think twice before attacking a Toreador in GTA Online.

Being equipped with unlimited missiles makes the Toreador an extremely competent vehicle that can become a fan-favorite in the game. The only downside is the roughly $10,000 additional cost to get the Toreador than any other weaponized vehicle in GTA Online.

But given the qualities of the car, $10,000 is a small price to pay. The car isn't necessarily faster than the Stromberg, to which it is compared to quite often, but the Toreador packs more of a punch.

The armor, combined with the boost and weaponry, makes the Toreador the perfect counter to the Oppressor MKII in GTA Online. Therefore, if griefers ruin the game for players, purchasing a Toreador might help in fighting back.