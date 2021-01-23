Reddit user perfectly showcases how to counter the Oppressor Mk II using the Toreador in GTA Online

If players have been struggling with the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online for a while, they would be glad to know that a Reddit user has found a way to use the Toreador to counter it.

It's no surprise that thousands of players despise seeing an Oppressor Mk II flying about, causing chaos and Armageddon throughout the streets of Los Santos. It's often seen as one of the best vehicles in the game, if not the single best one. It's fast, mobile, and its missiles are highly potent.

Ergo, players want to see a vehicle that can counter the Oppressor Mk II. Lo and behold, the Toreador, a fast weaponized car that seems perfectly-tailored to countering the Oppressor Mk II. Of course, it is vital to mention that the Toreador isn't a hard counter. If the player driving it is skilled, they should combat equally skilled drivers of the Oppressor Mk II.

How the Reddit user countered the Oppressor Mk II with the Toreador in GTA Online

Image via Svziyu (GTA Online Reddit)

Reddit user Svziy recently delighted hundreds of players in the GTA Online subreddit with a clip of them destroying users utilizing the despised Oppressor Mk II. The video is only two minutes and three seconds long, but it's utterly satisfying to see for critics of the Oppressor Mk II.

The Toreador came out on December 15th, 2020, so it's still a relatively new vehicle. As a result, some players are not used to its destructive capabilities, which means some Oppressor Mk II drivers underestimate how great the car is in GTA Online. Case in point, Svziyu's video on GTA Online.

Why the Toreador counters the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online

Advertisement

Image via Svziyu (GTA Online Reddit)

While the Oppressor Mk II is fast, the Toreador is also blazingly fast. This speed is critical for countering the Oppressor Mk II, as its boosting capabilities allow the player to evade the missiles.

Not only is the speed good for evading opposing Oppressor Mk IIs, but it's also excellent for launching an offensive attack on them with the Toreador's homing missiles.

If an Oppressor Mk II attacks the player before they notice it, the Toreador's armor should be able to withstand four or so missiles, giving the player ample time to counterattack. Its offensive and defensive capabilities are highlighted in Svizyu's video on the GTA Online subreddit.

More info about the video on the GTA Online Reddit

Advertisement

Image via Svziyu (GTA Online Reddit)

It's an epic video, with Duel of the Fates playing as Svziyu drives around in the Toreador, destroying eight Oppressor Mk IIs and their drivers. The GTA Online subreddit users loved it, as they awarded it with several awards and a fair amount of upvotes.