GTA Online to have Exclusive Content for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC in 2021

GTA Online is one of the most expansive online experiences in all of gaming and has constantly been evolving with each new update. The last huge update for GTA Online was in the form of the Diamond Casino Heist update back in December 2019.

With the announcement of GTA V arriving to next-gen consoles sometime in the second half of 2021, fans are eager to find out if the GTA experience will evolve.

In addition to GTA V receiving a next-gen update, GTA Online will also be available as a standalone game for free for the first three months. This decision opens up a lot of possibilities regarding the game for Rockstar.

While the decision to bring GTA V on the next-gen console hasn't been received well across the board, there is more to than the game just receiving a texture update.

GTA Online Exclusive Content for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC

In a recent earnings call by the parent company of Rockstar, Take-Two Interactive revealed that GTA Online would indeed have exclusive content for next-gen consoles and PC.

This does add an incentive for players to purchase the game on next-gen consoles. While this still doesn't seem to win over any new fans from the other side of the spectrum, Rockstar is looking to freshen up the experience on the next-gen consoles.

Exclusive content is coming to the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 sometime in 2021. pic.twitter.com/RFCm2GOFkp — IGN (@IGN) August 6, 2020

Ultimately, the GTA Online experience has a lot of room to grow on the next-gen consoles, and is likely to receive several game-changing updates. It is no secret that GTA Online is one of Rockstar's biggest money-makers. Thus, it doesn't make sense for them, financially, to halt all momentum to pursue an entirely new project.

That is not to say that the move will be received well by the audience. There are no details as to what 'exclusive content' the game will receive, but fans hope it significantly switches things up.