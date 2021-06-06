5 random events in GTA 5 that are actually helpful

GTA 5 offers several random encounters throughout Los Santos and Blaine County, some with the promise of great rewards.

Throughout the GTA 5 gameplay experience, players can find short missions that randomly spawn in specific locations. The vast majority of these sidequests are accessible to all three protagonists. If a player decides to help out strangers in their time of need, they may receive something in return.

A few of these missions help out players in a variety of ways. For example, they can provide a practical crew member for dangerous heists. A good amount of these random events can be done very early in the game. By doing so, GTA players can set themselves up for success right away.

Seemingly random events in GTA 5 that are crucial to the story

#5 - Stag Do Running Man

Bachelor parties and a couple of beers are often a disastrous combination. One groom finds out the hard way during the events of GTA 5. On Route 68 off the Great Chaparral, a player can see him tied to an electric pole.

Barely able to remember what happened the night before, the groom only has five hours to make it to the wedding. The player has ten minutes to take the groom home, get him dressed, pick up the best man at a bar, and finally get to the church on time. For all their troubles, the players get a shiny new car to drive around.

The white Super Diamond is a luxurious sedan with a few built-in modifications, such as race brakes and an EMS Upgrade 2. Someone like Michael or Franklin can make great use of this GTA vehicle, should the player be interested.

#4 - Domestic

Should players roam around Vinewood Hills, they might discover a domestic dispute between a man and his wife. The fashionably dressed man is then kicked out of his house. Upon viewing the player, he requests a ride to the Los Santos Golf Course since he is an avid golfer who plays at a high level.

After the player arrives at the destination, the unfortunately-named Castro Lagano will give them $80. More importantly, he becomes a golfing partner with a hard difficulty. Players can challenge him if they feel up to par.

#3 - Altruist Cult Shootout

Once Trevor Philips delivers four unfortunate victims to the Altruist Cult, it triggers a cut-scene where he is forcibly taken at gunpoint. The players then have to shoot their way out of the camp, wiping out most of their crazed followers.

Upon completion of this random event, the player should collect a total of $100,000. There are four separate briefcases throughout the camp, amounting to $25,000 each. There is also a powerful RPG spawn nearby, which proves invaluable for heavy artillery during the early stages of GTA 5.

Understandably, this random event is not for everybody. More than a few players might not be comfortable dealing with flesh-eating and blood-drinking cannibals, especially regarding human sacrifices. GTA is an extremely violent series, but there is a line drawn somewhere for some people.

#2 - Crash Rescue

If a player drives across the Great Ocean Highway on Mount Chiliad, they may encounter an off-road car accident. The severely injured survivor, known as Taliana Martinez, needs to be taken to Sandy Shores to find medical assistance. She dies of her injuries if the player waits around too long.

Since she is a criminal getaway driver, the player can use her services during heist missions. Taliana is an excellent driver and a useful crew member, as she performs her tasks without any problems. Players should definitely go out of their way to find her before any major heist.

#1 - Getaway Driver

Packie McReary makes his dramatic return to the GTA series during an attempt to rob a drug store. The random event takes place in Strawberry, which is right by Franklin's first safe house. Packie and his unnamed accomplice need a getaway driver, which the player can assume the role of.

Once Packie escapes law enforcement, he thanks the players for their troubles. He will now become available as a highly-skilled gunman for upcoming heists. Packie only takes 12% of the cut, but his value is much higher than the percentage suggests. He is one of the best gunmen players can use in GTA 5.

Interestingly, Packie will make references to his previous heist in Liberty City. He also presumes Niko to be dead after losing contact with the Serbian gunman. It's a nice little Easter egg for fans who played GTA 4. Although the player can take Packie to the Altruist Cult, it's rendered non-canon by the events of GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

