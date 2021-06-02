5 features in GTA 5 that made the game a fan-favorite

GTA 5 is the second best-selling game of all time. Over 145 million of its copies have flown off game-store shelves across multiple platforms.

The title offers some of the best gameplay experiences within the entire GTA series, thanks to significant improvements in its core mechanics.

GTA 5 would not be as successful as it is today without its excellent game design. Rockstar Games have made a number of improvements to the game, and fans took notice almost immediately.

5 popular features in GTA 5

#5 - Major improvements with driving

The controversial driving mechanics of GTA 4 was one of the biggest complaints about the game. Most players felt like they were controlling a floating boat on land. Turns were difficult to make due to poor handling and acceleration. This was a major issue during high-speed chases.

GTA 5 takes a more arcade-like approach to driving physics. While GTA 4 attempted to invoke realism, the sequel ensures players a more accessible driving experience. It plays more like a racing game with a lightweight feel.

Rockstar certainly listened to criticism of the previous game's driving physics. Most fans of GTA 5 appreciate the change in gameplay philosophy since driving is a core mechanic within the series.

#4 - Multi-stage planning for heists

Heists form the core of GTA 5 gameplay. Not only are they significant to the storyline, but they also require players to think about their strategies. Players can choose between different specialists, such as drivers and gunmen. The reliability of each crew member depends on a few factors, which play a part in the final cut.

Once a crew is assembled, GTA 5 players can begin the start-up missions. These set-ups depend on the heist approach. For example, players who prefer stealth may acquire gas masks so they can knock out civilians with sleeping gas.

Most GTA players enjoy the complexity of this new system. Not only is there replayability for the heist missions, but players are also rewarded for long-term planning. A crew member might start off fine but could later become a huge asset in the final heist.

#3 - Revamped weapon system

GTA 5 made switching weapons easier for its players with a multi-directional menu option (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the biggest improvements to the GTA experience is the weapon wheel. PSP versions of Chinatown Wars did originally make use of this mechanic, given its top-down perspective and specific control scheme. However, it is GTA 5 that popularized the concept. Players had a much easier time selecting their weapons.

In previous games, players had to manually scroll through a list of weapons. During heated moments of gameplay, some players may have struggled to switch out for the right weapon. GTA 5 makes it convenient with a multi-directional menu option. There are eight different slots for certain weapon classes.

The best part is that players can hold multiple weapons of the same type in one slot. For example, GTA 4 players were unable to hold both the SMG and Micro SMG. GTA 5 makes this possible, which gives players more ammunition for shootouts. Not to mention, it also allows better diversity in weapon selection.

#2 - Expanded side activities

When a player isn't performing random acts of violence, they can take a step back and enjoy the simpler things in life. GTA 5 introduced numerous side activities for the player. One of the most prominent ones is physical recreation. There are several different sports players can engage in, such as golf and tennis.

Players can leisurely spend time at the cinema, go hunting in the vast wilderness, perform stunt jumps with a parachute, and scuba dive for nuclear waste. There are also friendship activities, which are completely optional. Los Santos always gives GTA 5 players something to do in their free time.

#1 - Stock market money schemes

Like in the real world, money is everything in the materialistic setting of Vinewood. Within the backdrop of palm trees and washed-out celebrities, players can make their money through BAWSAQ and Liberty City National Exchange. One of the easiest ways to strike gold is through manipulation of the stock market.

In order to set a higher margin of profit, Lester will provide the player with a series of assassination missions. Before they begin the mission, players should buy stock that pertains to specific hits. Once the objectives are complete, players can wait a few minutes before they sell their stocks at a higher price.

Lester's assassinations should also be done after the main game story since the player should have a good amount of money for future investments. Players certainly appreciate the license to print money with these schemes, given the expensive properties of GTA 5.