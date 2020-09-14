Ranking GTA games in order of copies sold

The GTA franchise occupies extremely rarified air in the gaming industry as one of the most commercially successful gaming series of all time. It has been able to achieve both critical and commercial success that only a handful of games get to see.

Rockstar Games has been able to innovate and evolve with the times, which has been the biggest reason for the success of the GTA franchise. There is a lot for everyone to appreciate about the GTA franchise.

For players looking to play an engaging story with brilliant satirical writing, the GTA franchise is as good as it gets. For players to wreak havoc and revel in the chaotic nature of the open-world games, the GTA franchise hits all the right notes there as well.

Here, we take a look at the sales for all the GTA games and see which one has been the most financially successful.

Ranking the GTA games in order of copies sold

(Image credits: Reddit, u/dataisbeautiful)

(source: gtawiki)

11) Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars- 1.2 million (as of November 2013)

Platforms: Nintendo DS, PSP

10) Grand Theft Auto II- 2 Million

Platforms: PS1, PC / DC, GBC

9) Grand Theft Auto- 3 Million

Platforms: PC / PS1 / GBC

8) Grand Theft Auto IV: Episodes from Liberty City (DLC)- 3 million (as of November 2013)

Platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, PC

7) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories- 6 million (source: telegraph)

Platforms: PSP / PS2

6) Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories- 11 million

Platforms- PSP / PS2

5) Grand Theft Auto III- 14.5 million (as of March 2008)

Platforms: PS2 / PC / Xbox

4) Grand Theft Auto Vice City- 17.5 million (as of March 2008)

Platforms: PS2 / PC/ Xbox

3) Grand Theft Auto San Andreas- 21.5 million ( as of March 2008)

Platforms: PS2 / PC/ Xbox

*highest selling game on the PS2

2) Grand Theft Auto IV- 25 million (as of November 2012)

Platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, PC

1) Grand Theft Auto V- 110 million (as of March 2019)

Platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, PC