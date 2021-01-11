How to host each Heist as leader in GTA Online

GTA Online is currently one of the most rewarding online multiplayer experiences, and Heists are a major part of why that is the case.

Heists played an integral role in the GTA 5 Story Mode and were an instantly iconic part of the franchise. Each of the individual Heists in the Story Mode became the high points of the game.

Rockstar Games eventually introduced Heists in GTA Online with a title update in 2015. The game has since been gathering steam, introducing more and more Heists with bigger stakes and massive payouts.

Here's a look at each of the different Heists in GTA Online and how to start them all as the leader.

How can players host a Heist as leader in GTA Online?

While players can join a Heist by accepting an invite, starting them as a leader guarantees higher payouts. To truly move up in the game world, completing these Heists as a leader is key.

However, this also involves buying the pre-requisite property and then covering the set-up costs involved. It may take some work but will definitely be worth it in the end.

Property Required: High-End Apartment

After buying a High-End Apartment through Dynasty8, GTA Online players will have access to Heists in the game.

Lester will then contact them to use the planning room to set up the score. In the planning room, the leader must begin the set-up and invite other players to help them out in the missions.

Here are the Heists that can be unlocked through a High-End Apartment:

The Fleeca Job

The Prison Break

The Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

The Pacific Standard

Doomsday Heist, Property Required: Facility

A facility may be one of the more expensive properties in GTA Online, but the reward is one of the higher-paying Heists in the game.

The Doomsday Heist plays out in three acts, culminating in an exhilarating finale. It is undoubtedly one of the most exciting bits of gameplay in GTA Online.

Diamond Casino Heist, Property Required: Arcade

The Diamond Casino Heist requires players to buy an Arcade to start as the leader. Players who bought the game during the free sale on Epic Games Store will already have a Pixel Pete's Arcade, as will owners of the Premium Edition of GTA 5.

The Arcade can be a bit pricey. However, considering how the Diamond Casino Heist was one of the most expansive and varied heists at the time, it seems fair enough.

Cayo Perico Heist, Property Required: Kosatka Submarine

After being contacted by Miguel Madrazo, GTA Online players can purchase the Kosatka Submarine from Warstock Cache and Carry. In the Kosatka, the player meets Pavel, who will guide them through the island and help them steal El Rubio's fortunes.

The Kosatka can be upgraded to a great degree and is one of the most useful vehicles in the game.