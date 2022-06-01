How to make the most out of every GTA 5 Story Mode heist

GTA 5 recently got ported to the PS5 and XBOX series X|S via the Expanded and Enhanced version. The move brought in many new players who will be playing the game for the very first time. Grand Theft Auto 5 has been around for almost a decade and it is almost impossible for a gamer to exist without having heard about it.

Newer players playing story mode often find it harder to earn money and buy all the great stuff the game offers. That being said, this article aims to serve as a guide for gamers when they do heists.

How to make the most money in GTA 5 Story Mode heists

Jewel Store

Heists are one of the best ways to make money in GTA 5 story mode. Since the mode does not have access to businesses, gamers have to earn via other means. The very first heist gamers are tasked with is the Jewel Store Job, and here are the steps that need to be followed to ensure maximum profit.

Choose option B 'Smart Approach'.

Employ Rickie Lukens as the hacker as he provides the best money to time ratio. Other hackers may allow more time but are also more expensive.

For the role of the gunman, pick Packie McReary. He can be employed after completing a random event in which he needs help after robbing a store. Packie is the same as the top gunman but charges 2% less.

Karim Denz should be chosen as the driver, this will make the chase a little more difficult but his charges are way less than others.

By following these steps, the total take should be just shy of $5 million, of which Michael gets to keep $1.2 million and Franklin gets just under $300K.

Merryweather Heist

The Merryweather Heist is the first time all three GTA 5 protagonists partake in a heist together, and there are no monetary rewards. There are two approaches to this mission, which feature different vehicles to procure the item. The approaches are as follows:

A mini-sub that can be used to locate the item on the seabed and then lifted by a chopper for a getaway.

A freighter that needs to locate the item within a ship's wreckage

The remainder of the mission is the same for both approaches.

Paleto Score

GTA 5's third heist, the Paleto score, also brings in a new feature as gamers lose money if they are shot in the back. The maximum possible take for this mission is $8,016,020, however the narrative forces a $20K loss that cannot be avoided.

The steps below will ensure the most profit:

Pick Packie as the gunman if he was used in the Jewel Store, that mission would have raised his stats. Alternatively, Chef can be picked as well as his charges are also 2% lower than Gustavo Mota, the best gunman.

On the flipside, if gamers want to use either Norm Richards or Daryl Johnson, one must be left behind. However, the loot back can be picked up by simply driving over it. Using Daryl is better so that Norm is available for the final heist.

These two steps should ensure a take between $425K - $464K for each protagonist.

Bureau Raid

GTA 5 protagonists Michael and Franklin undertake the Bureau Raid heist in the the game. It has a few steps that need to be followed for maximum profit.

Option B or Roof Entry should be selected as the approach.

Select Rickie Luken as the hacker becuase employing a better hacker doesn't make a difference in this mission.

Norm Richards should be taken in as the gunman.

Taliana Martinez should be picked as the driver. She can be unlocked by completing her random encounter as her life needs to be saved. She is by far the best driver but isn't the most expensive. She also waits in an ambulance that makes escaping the cops that much easier.

Michael gets no money from this heist, but following these steps can ensure a $240K - $242K payday for Franklin.

The Big Score

The last and final heist of GTA 5 story mode is the Big Score involving all three protagonists, Michael, Trevor and Franklin. Following these steps will ensure a huge profit.

Pick option B or Obvious approach

Select Taliana Martinez as the first driver so that she flies the chopper and only charges 5%.

Karim Denz should be taken as the second driver so that he drives the train.

Gunmen do not play a part in this mission so selecting the cheapest options are the best.

If everything goes well, each of the protagonists can take home a whopping $41 million.

