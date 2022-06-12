GTA 5 Story Mode heists guide: How to start, maximum payout, and more

Heists are sophisticated multi-part plot objectives introduced in GTA Vice City that include the planning and executing of a significant crime, typically a theft. But arguably, the heist mechanic was further popularized and solidified as one of the most innovative game mechanics by GTA 5, which centered its entire narrative mode around a series of intricate heists.

Even though it has been a while since the release of GTA 5, there still might be new players who are playing this game for the first time, especially after its remastered release on the next-gen consoles.

To help these new players out regarding what exactly the heists consist of and how they can maximize their payout, this article dives into everything one needs to know about heists in GTA 5 story mode.

It is vital to understand the anatomy of GTA 5 story mode heists

Overview

The notion of heists took on new meaning in GTA 5, with several such mission threads comprising the basis of the game's plot. The three protagonists, Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips, usually meet at the start of the major heists. Thus, players need to keep doing story missions to start heist missions in the game.

In contrast to prior games, the player is given choices about approaching the suggested heist. They may, for example, opt to enter a building from the top or rush through the front door with weapons blazing.

Heists would often need the aid of experts, such as drivers, shooters, or hackers. Unlike previous games, however, these crew members are not recruited by the player but rather hired for the task, with various possibilities to pick from. Potential crew members charge a different percentage of the final cut and have differing levels of expertise.

Setup missions for heists

Once the player has decided on their strategy and assembled their team, they must complete a series of setup missions to obtain the essential equipment and intelligence for a successful theft.

These include stealing job-related equipment, acquiring vehicles during the robbery, gathering intelligence, locating a location to stash a getaway car, and purchasing clothing and masks to disguise the heist team. The theft can only be done once all essential preparations have been made.

List of heist missions and their maximum payout

The Jewellery Story heist

The Jewel Store Job is a Grand Theft Auto 5 is the first heist mission characters Michael De Santa and Franklin Clinton does in the game. The heist mainly comprises Michael, who enlists the services of Lester, Franklin, a gunman, a driver, and a hacker to rob a Vangelico diamond store to repay Martin Madrazo for damaging Natalia Zverovna's house.

Players must choose the Smart strategy and employ Karim Denz as the driver, Packie McReary as the shooter, and Rickie Lukens as the hacker for the largest possible profit. Michael will receive $1,223,073, and Franklin will receive $293,539.

The MerryWeather Heist

It is the second GTA 5 heist operation that protagonists Michael De Santa and Franklin Clinton carried out in the game and the first that also involved Trevor Philips. In this mission, Trevor enlists the assistance of Michael, Franklin, Wade, and Floyd to rob Merryweather Security of a high-tech device.

Because there is no money to be gained in the Merryweather Heist for narrative reasons, the player's performance or choices will not affect the amount they gain, but it is nonetheless the first time the three characters execute a heist together.

The Paleto Score

In this GTA 5 heist mission, Michael, Franklin, Trevor, and a hired shooter (player's option) rob a bank in Paleto Bay, evading local cops and the military. To carry out the heist, Michael or Trevor must complete a side quest (Heist Setup). Military Hardware demands hijacking a military convoy driving about in the Grand Senora Desert as a primary task.

Although a cheap shooter will be killed and incur casualty costs, he will still cost less than Packie, Chef, or Gus. Daryl Johns is the least expensive (9 percent with casualty expenses). However, it is advisable to employ Norm Richards (10.5 percent) and reserve Daryl for the Bureau Raid and the Big Score.

The overall haul should be little more than $8 million, with Michael, Trevor, and Franklin each receiving between $425,000 and $464,000.

The Bureau Raid

This GTA 5 heist mission consists of Michael and Franklin raiding the FIB Headquarters to retrieve incriminating evidence against Steve Haines. Michael may need to complete a handful of side tasks (Heist Setup) to obtain the appropriate tools for the heist.

The primary missions differ depending on the strategy chosen in Architect's Plans, and the mission will play out in one of two ways depending on the approach chosen in Architect's Plans.

Roof approach will be significantly more profitable because, while the player must recruit three crew members, no one will perish, and no casualty expenses will be incurred. Players should use Rickie Lukens (4%), Daryl Johns (6%), and Taliana Martinez (5%) as the hacker, shooter, and driver, respectively.

Michael will receive nothing as he turns down his share, while Franklin will receive between GTA$ 240,000 and 242,000.

The Big Score

This is Michael De Santa, Trevor Phillips, and Franklin Clinton's sixth and last heist mission in GTA 5. It is also the storyline's penultimate mission. In this mission, Michael, Franklin, and Trevor go on the most daring robbery of their lives, stealing millions of dollars in gold bullion from the Union Depository.

The take from this score eclipses everything else in the game, possibly rewarding each protagonist with over 40 million dollars; therefore, it is critical here more than in any other heist to make the perfect decisions.

The Obvious approach is substantially more profitable because it involves a smaller and less expensive team, netting $6 million more for each protagonist. Use Taliana Martinez (5%) and Karim Denz (8%) as the drivers; if Karim is unskilled, he must be picked as Driver 2. Else, he will be accountable for losing 50% of the take and causing a casualty.

Then go cheap on the gunmen, with Daryl Johns (6%), Norm Richards, or Hugh Welsh (7%); if one of them earned experience during The Bureau Raid, they should be picked as Gunman 2 to follow Michael. By doing this, Trevor, Michael, and Franklin should make over $41 million.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far