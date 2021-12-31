The FIB in GTA Online: All you need to know

The FIB of GTA Online is a clear parody of the real world FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigations). They seem to have a similar function in Los Santos as the FBI does all over the real world. Their primary objective is to stomp down crime of every kind and catch wanted criminals and terrorists.

However, this government office in Los Santos is somewhat corrupt and does not function as well as it should. GTA Online players do not get the chance to do missions for the FIB, but they do interact with them in some circumstances.

This article hopes to educate players on everything there is to know about the FIB in GTA Online.

The FIB are always watching you in GTA Online

The feds are coming to get you

GTA Online players should remember the FIB from GTA 5 story mode. In the game, players see Michael, Franklin and Trevor getting mixed up with the corrupt FIB Agents. Agent Steve Haines is one of the main antagonists, while Dave Norton is the corrupt but loveable agent that helps Michael.

Considering that these characters' tales end in story mode, they are not as present in GTA Online. However, some GTA Online players think that Dave Norton could possibly return to help the players in the future as an FIB contact.

Currently, GTA Online players will feel the wrath of the FIB once they reach a 4-star wanted level in the game. The FIB are easily identified by their vehicles and trade-mark clothing. The black FIB Buffalo and Declasse FIB are the two vehicles the players will see the agents using. Noose agents sometimes also use this Declasse vehicle and can be seen hanging off the sides as they approach.

Glitch inside the FIB building when not on a job in GTA Online

Recently, GTA Online players were able to break back into the FIB building during The Contract DLC 'Nighlife Leak' mission. During this mission, the players rappel through the skylight on the FIB building and hack the system in search of Dr. Dre's music.

What some GTA Online players might not know is that even when not on a mission there are ways to access the FIB building. In a similar manner as the mission, the players will need to take a helicopter to the same skylight on the roof. The easiest way to get inside is shown in the video above. By landing a Cargobob (as shown in the video), players are able to glitch inside the building and explore the top floor like they did in The Contract DLC.

There's no doubt there will be more adventures involving the FIB in GTA Online in future DLCs.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider